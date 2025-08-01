Ogle County crowns 2025 Queen

Ruby Mulvaney waves after being crowned the Ogle County Queen on Thursday, July 30, 2025, at the Ogle County Fairgrounds. (Alex T. Paschal)

Taking shelter from the rain in the Beef Barn, Ogle County crowned a new queen Wednesday night, July 30, 2025, at the opening day of Ogle County Fair.

Ruby Mulvaney is crowned the Ogle County Queen Thursday, July 30, 2025, at the Ogle County Fairgrounds. (Alex T. Paschal)

Ruby Mulvaney, 19, of Stillman Valley took the tiara after competing against seven other young women for the 2025 title.

The pageant committee also crowned Junior Miss winner Taylor Murray, 15, of Oregon; Young Miss winner Tinley Lewis, 10, of Oregon; Little Miss Emerson Quinn, 8; and Little Mister Jaxson King.

Emerson Quinn, 8, reacts to winning the Little Miss Ogle County pageant, Thursday, July 30, 2025, at the Ogle County Fairgrounds. (Alex T. Paschal)

Little Mister Ogle County contestant Jaxson King celebrates winning the title Thursday, July 30, 2025, at the Ogle County Fairgrounds. (Alex T. Paschal)

Tinley Lewis, 10, reacts to winning the Ogle County Young Miss pageant Thursday, July 30, 2025, at the Ogle County Fairgrounds. (Alex T. Paschal)