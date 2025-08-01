Ogle County crowns 2025 Queen

Taking shelter from the rain in the Beef Barn, Ogle County crowned a new queen Wednesday night, July 30, 2025, at the opening day of Ogle County Fair.
Ruby Mulvaney, 19, of Stillman Valley took the tiara after competing against seven other young women for the 2025 title.
The pageant committee also crowned Junior Miss winner Taylor Murray, 15, of Oregon; Young Miss winner Tinley Lewis, 10, of Oregon; Little Miss Emerson Quinn, 8; and Little Mister Jaxson King.