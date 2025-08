The band Alborn performs in downtown Rock Falls during George Fest on Saturday, July 26, 2025. (Brian Hurley)

The TALK-LINE interview for July 30 featured Shaw Local News representatives Charlene Bielema and Brandon Clark looking at end-of-summer special events across the area, including the county fair circuit, which has already started for our region, along with upcoming fall education news as schools are ready to get back into session, plus organizations holding annual activities.

