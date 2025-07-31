Sauk Valley Community College’s president announces retirement

(From left) Sauk Valley Community College President David Hellmich, Board Chairman Robert J. Thompson and Vice President for Academics and Student Services Jon Mandrell are seated on the stage during commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Sauk Valley Community College. Hellmich on July 31, 2025, announced he will be retiring in May 2026. (Troy Taylor)

Sauk Valley Community College President David Hellmich announced Thursday, July 31, that he will retire in May 2026.

Hellmich, who began his presidency at SVCC in 2015, is the college’s sixth president since its founding. Under his leadership, SVCC expanded academic programs, modernized campus facilities and launched initiatives including the Impact Program, which provides eligible high school students with up to three years of tuition and fees in exchange for volunteer service.

He also led SVCC through several major challenges, including the 2016–2017 Illinois state budget crisis — during which SVCC continued its adult education programs — and the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring smooth transitions to remote learning and services. His efforts were recognized statewide when he received the Gary W. Davis Ethical Leadership Award from the Illinois Community College Trustees Association in 2025.

“For 60 years, the faculty, staff, and trustees of Sauk Valley Community College have been instrumental in improving the lives of countless people in the Sauk Valley,” Hellmich said in a news release. “I am proud of what we and community leaders have accomplished together over the past 10 years and what we will accomplish together over the next several months.

”After that time, however, it will be time for me to retire so Linda [my wife] and I can spend more time with our family, in particular our grandchildren. I thank Board Chair Bob Thompson for the opportunity to lead such a wonderful college and for his support and the support of all of the trustees.”

Hellmich also championed several new programs in nursing, sonography and emergency medical technician certification and oversaw the development of SVCC’s greenhouse in 2023, supporting the college’s expanding Agriculture curriculum in collaboration with the University of Illinois Extension.

Beyond SVCC, Hellmich was named Citizen of the Year by the Dixon Chamber of Commerce and Main Street and received the Chamber Champion Award from the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce in 2020.

His professional career spans over three decades, including teaching and leadership roles in community colleges across Florida, Minnesota and Kentucky. He is also the editor and contributing author of Ethical Leadership in Community Colleges: Bridging Theory and Daily Practice and has taught graduate courses on the subject, working to become a national voice in ethical leadership.

In honor of his service, SVCC has launched the Hellmich Leadership Legacy Campaign to benefit the Impact Program, ensuring continued support for students.

“His retirement is well-earned and his legacy will continue through innovative initiatives like Sauk’s Impact Program, the Sauk Academy, career technical and academic degree development, Sauk’s Police Academy, and our expansive Dual Credit Program – all of which are a testament to Dr. Hellmich’s commitment to the Sauk Valley and his enduring impact on students, workforce placement, and the entire region we serve,” Thompson said. “We couldn’t be more impressed or more thankful for his time with our beloved college.”

For more information on the Hellmich Leadership Legacy Campaign or to make a tax-deductible contribution, visit svcc.edu/hellmich-legacy or contact Lori Cortez at 815-835-6260.