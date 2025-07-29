From employees at Dixon company to entrepreneurs: Cousins launch Top Notch Garage Doors

Chris Sheley and Nathan Cox launched Top Notch Garage Doors in Dixon a little over a year ago. (Photo provided by Chris Sheley)

Chris Sheley and his cousin, Nathan Cox, are installing doorways to a better future.

After years of experience working for Raynor Garage Doors in Dixon, the pair launched Top Notch Garage Doors a little over a year ago.

“The freedom of not having to work under someone was a big one,” Sheley said of his decision to start the business. “After years of working in the industry, we saw some things we wanted to change.”

Sheley and Cox offer a range of garage door services, including sales, installation and repairs for residential and commercial buildings.

Getting the business off the ground did not require a massive investment, just years of preparation, a growing reputation and the right paperwork.

“We already had a lot of the tools from collecting them over the years,” Sheley said. “What took time was getting all the legal stuff in order, like licenses, certificates and paperwork.”

Top Notch Garage Doors is not limited to just selling its own products. The business services and installs garage doors from all manufacturers, no matter where the customer bought them.

For more information or to arrange a free quote, visit topnotchgd.com or call 815-499-4642.