Maddie Dobie, 12, waits for a serve from sister Ella, 14, on Friday, July 25, 2025, during a family fun day at the Emma Hubbs Tennis Classic in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

A week of tennis concluded Friday with a family fun day at the Emma Hubbs Tennis Classic in Dixon. The 35th annual tournament took place this year from July 21-24, 2025, with the fun day coming on July 25. Food, games of tennis and a basket raffle made the day enjoyable for the participants of the long-running tourney.