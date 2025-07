Joey Escamilla wins the Chicken George eating contest during George Fest on Saturday, July 26, 2025, in Rock Falls. (Brian Hurley)

The first-ever George Fest showcased the area’s famous Chicken George and hot local band Alborn for a celebration Saturday, July 26, 2025, in Rock Falls. An eating contest of the delicacy highlighted a day of fun, games and music at RB&W Park.