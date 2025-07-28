Chicago tribute band rocks the band shell in Mt. Morris during Jamboree concert series

People dance to the music of the Chicago Tribute Anthology band on Friday, July 25, 2025, at the Mt. Morris Jamboree Concert Series. (Earleen Hinton)

A bit of rain may have held the attendance to 1,200 at the Mt. Morris Jamboree Concert on Friday, July 25, but it didn’t stop the band shell from rocking.

“We had around 1,200 tonight,” said Larry Ubben, concert organizer. “We had more for the Rolling Stones tribute band, but tonight I think the weather kept some people away.”

The Chicago Tribute Anthology band returned to the band shell stage at 7 p.m., re-creating many of the songs from Chicago, the classic rock band that burst onto the music scene in April 1969.

Concessions for the two-hour concert were provided by St. James Lutheran Church.

In addition to other food vendors, the Let Freedom Ring Committee also offered root beer floats.

Brass From the Past is the band for the Friday, Aug. 1 free concert.

The band plays selections from the late 1960s into the early 1980s, “touching on a few 90’s and 2000’s to end the show,” said Ubben,

The free concert begins at 7 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m., on the Warren Reckmeyer Bandshell in downtown Mt. Morris.

Concessions for the evening will be provided by the Oregon Lions Club, which will be serving Italian beef sandwiches and other items.

“Just 4 Fun Ice Cream will be on site as well, all starting around 5 p.m.,” Ubben said. “Ewe and Me Acres will have a fresh produce stand with a variety of fruits, vegetables, baked goods, jams, jellies and dog treats on the Campus along with other craft and plant vendors from 4-8. Popcorn Girls Emmie and Lily from the Mt. Morris Center will likely be serving fresh popcorn uptown too.”

Encore’s Art Gallery and the Mt. Morris Historical Museum will be open during concerts on the Campus as well.

“Please bring a blanket or lawn chair, as the benches will likely fill fast, and join us on our Historical Campus, located two blocks south of Illinois Route 64 on Wesley Avenue and enjoy the free Classic Rock and Soul concert,” said Ubben.

Remaining 2025 Jamboree schedule

Aug. 1: Brass From the Past – classic rock

Aug. 8: The Jimmys featuring Marcia Ball – blues, funk, soul and R&B

Aug. 9: Surf Zombies – surf rock

Aug. 15: Captain Rat and the Blind Rivets – 1950s, 1960s rock and roll

Aug. 16: Mr. Myers – reggae, rock, pop and calypso

Aug. 22: Heartache Tonight – Eagles tribute

Aug. 23: Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones – 1950s, 1960s rock and roll

Aug. 29: Fortunate Sons – Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute

All concerts are from 7 to 9 p.m. at the bandshell.