Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco on Sinnissippi Centers in Byron

The TALK-LINE interview for July 24 featured Sinnissippi Centers Marketing Manager Andy Jackson and Behavioral Health Supervisor Jen Fox discussing the ribboncutting and open house for the new full-service Byron location.
Also discussed: how this adds to the Sinnissippi mission, plus a look at “International Self-Help” Day observed every July 24, providing a focus and opportunity to raise awareness about a healthy lifestyle and self-care.
