July 27, 2025
Shaw Local
Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco on Sinnissippi Centers in Byron

By John Sahly
Sinnissippi Centers, which offers mental health services, opened the agency’s newest office May 12, 2025, at 212 W. Blackhawk Drive in Byron. It is Sinnissippi Centers’ third office in Ogle County.

The TALK-LINE interview for July 24 featured Sinnissippi Centers Marketing Manager Andy Jackson and Behavioral Health Supervisor Jen Fox discussing the ribboncutting and open house for the new full-service Byron location.

Also discussed: how this adds to the Sinnissippi mission, plus a look at “International Self-Help” Day observed every July 24, providing a focus and opportunity to raise awareness about a healthy lifestyle and self-care.

