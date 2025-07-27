Sauk Valley-area districts preparing for first day of school; here’s what to know

Students and parents attend a sporting event at Sterling's Challand Middle School on Thursday, July 24, 2025. With the new school year starting in mid-August, families are reminded to complete registration soon. (Brandon Clark)

As the dog days of summer push on, families across the Sauk Valley are reminded that school registration is underway, with classes set to begin in mid-August.

Here’s a look at what’s in store for parents as they get ready to send their children back to the classroom:

Sterling Public Schools

Freshman orientation will begin at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12, at Sterling High School, 1608 Fourth Ave. The first full day of student attendance is Thursday, Aug. 14.

Registration is now open online for new and returning students at sterlingpublicschools.org. Parents and guardians will need the following:

Certified birth certificate: Required for all pre-K, kindergarten and new students.

Required for all pre-K, kindergarten and new students. Physical exam: Required for students entering pre-K, kindergarten, sixth and ninth grades. (Must be completed before the first day of school. Pre-K students also must have a lead screening.)

Required for students entering pre-K, kindergarten, sixth and ninth grades. (Must be completed before the first day of school. Pre-K students also must have a lead screening.) Eye exam: Required for kindergarten students.

Required for kindergarten students. Dental exam: Required for students in kindergarten, second and sixth grades. (Must have been completed within the past 18 months.)

Required for students in kindergarten, second and sixth grades. (Must have been completed within the past 18 months.) New Illinois residents: All students moving to Illinois for the first time must submit dental and physical exam records within 30 days of the school year starting, regardless of grade.

All students moving to Illinois for the first time must submit dental and physical exam records within 30 days of the school year starting, regardless of grade. High school athletics: Students participating in sports must have a current physical on file before they can begin practice.

Students participating in sports must have a current physical on file before they can begin practice. Address change during the school year: If your student moved during the previous school year, proof of the new address must be provided.

For registration assistance, call SPS student services administrative assistant Amber Castenada at the district office from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 815-626-5050, ext. 1631.

Dixon Public Schools

Freshman orientation is at 11 a.m. Aug. 8 at Dixon High School, 300 Lincoln Statue Drive. The first full day of student attendance is Wednesday, Aug. 13.

Registration is now open online at dps170.org. Returning students will use the link to the Lumen Parent Portal to log in and access registration paperwork, including school supply lists, sports registration, free lunch applications, bus forms and more.

Families new to the district will need to visit their child’s school during summer hours with their birth certificate and proof of residency. Guardians can sign a records release form to share information from their child’s previous school.

There are separate registration packets for kindergarten, elementary, middle school and high school students.

Forms in the preschool packet link should be printed, completed and returned to the district office or emailed to mwolfley@dps170.org.

Free lunch applications should be printed, completed and turned in to the district office or sent to jgascoigne@dps170.org.

The district office, 1335 Franklin Grove Road, is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. It is closed daily from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch and closes at noon Fridays. Call 815-373-4966 for more information.

Dixon High School can be reached from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 815-453-4966.

Reagan Middle School at 620 Division St. can be reached from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 815-253-4966.

Rock Falls

Students in Rock Falls are served by two main public school districts: Rock Falls Elementary School District 13 and Rock Falls Township High School District 301.

District 13 covers pre-K through eighth grade and includes four schools: Riverdale Preschool, Dillon Elementary (grades K–2), Merrill Elementary (grades 3–5) and Rock Falls Middle School (grades 6–8). After completing eighth grade, students transition to Rock Falls High School, the sole school in District 301.

Online registration is now open.

Returning high school students can register through their Skyward account at rfhs301.org, while students attending a District 13 school can visit rfsd13.org.

Families new to the district will need to visit their child’s school during summer hours with a birth certificate and proof of residency to register.

Freshman orientation will be held the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 13, as a half-day introduction for incoming ninth graders.

The first full day of student attendance is Thursday, Aug. 14.

Here are the contact details for each school: