Property transfers for Lee, Whiteside and Ogle counties for July 14-18, 2025

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Monkey Boys Properties LLC to Susan L Mccoy, trustee, and Susan L Mccoy Famly Trust 2010, 439 Woodside Place, Dixon, $158,900.

Christopher M Mueller and Traci D Mueller to Meghan Verhulst and Justin Verhulst, 2239 Pine Bluff Drive, Dixon, $474,000.

Jean G Glessner and Melissa Glessner to Old Time Rentals LLC, 1602 N. Jefferson Ave., Dixon, $154,000.

David L Meurer and Kelly A Meurer to Wesley George and Renea George, 1004 N. 4th St., Ashton, $65,000.

Clifford J Johnson and Sara B Johnson to Nicholas A Sutton and Nicole M Sutton, 716 Harriet St., Dixon, $435,000.

Julia B Eckles and Julia B Kessel to Young America’s Foundation, 118 W. Eighth St., Dixon, $0.

Jeffrey A Reuter to Classic Investments LLC, three parcels in East Grove Township: 08-20-34-400-013, 08-20-35-300-003 and 08-20-35-300-004, $1,089,000.

Constance E Murney to G & G Construction LLC, 686 Penrose Road, Dixon, $20,000.

David Bowers Investments LLC, David W Bowers and Derri G Bowers to Andrew P Ackman, 1118 W. Fourth St., Dixon, $117,500.

Tracey Linboom, Todd Struhs, Chad Struhs and Edward C Struhs to Southside Rental Group LLC, 506 First Ave., Dixon, $135,500.

Melanie Beilke, Michelle Anderson, Ryan Hubbell and Sherilyn Hoyle to Jonathan Henrikson, 1410 Bonnie Ave., Dixon, $135,000.

Jimmy D Olle to Norma A Rivas and Madeline Rodriguez, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-431-030, $15,500.

Susana Perez to Richard J Pellican and Loren Pellican, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-351-007, $15,000.

Daniel E Frackowiak to James Joseph Sokachitch and Kelly M Sokachitch, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-402-005, $55,000.

Anna B Livingston and Anna Perez to Denise Jacobson and Laiff Jacobson, 1219 Elm Place, Dixon, $58,000.

David Bajic and Donald Sarver to Christopher A Niles, 1006 W. First St., Dixon, $142,000.

Perry Investments LLC to Edith Peterson, trustee, Edith A Peterson Trust, David R Peterson, trustee, and David R Peterson Trust, one parcel in Palmyra Township: 16-07-11-429-004, $1.

Walter Swift and Annette Swift to Justin E Swift, 906 N. Hennepin Ave., Dixon, $0.

Smith & Schaefer LLC to Toomsen Rentals LLC, 422 W. 7th St., Dixon, $50,000.

Smith & Schaefer LLC to Toomsen Rentals LLC, 521 N. Jefferson Ave., Dixon, $50,000.

Smith & Schaefer LLC to Toomsen Rentals LLC, 1310 W. 9th St., Dixon, $50,000.

Smith & Schaefer LLC to Toomsen Rentals LLC, 909 Douglas Ave., Dixon, $50,000.

James W Hicks and Sheila J Hicks to Kelli M Hicks and Emmitt J Hicks, 433 Hicks Road, Harmon, $200,000.

Jeffrey S Rugh to Bradley Conderman, 1528 S. College Ave., Dixon, $260,000.

Warranty deed in trust

Brenda Johnson to Michael L Simkhin, co-trustee, Diane Simkhin, co-trustee, and Simkhin Family Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-207-006, $40,000.

Quit claim deeds

Antonio Lopez Jr to Antonio Lopez Jr and Tina Maria Lopez, two parcels in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-02-454-005 and 13-21-02-454-006, $0.

Alejandro Perez Flores and Nancy Hernandez Gonzalez to Alejandro Perez Flores, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-428-062, $0.

Juanita Enriquez to Ildefonsa Nevarez, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes, $0.

Maria Gomez to Jessica Nevarez, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-377-032, $8,000.

Colleen Dain to Paul Niziolek and Joyce Niziolek, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-231-006, $0.

Equity Trust Co-Custodian and Fbo Marie Finley Ira No 2001 34721 to Marie Finley, 134 Summer Road, Dixon, $0.

Donald H Mclachlan and Carol J Mclachlan to Donald H Mclachlan, trustee, Donald H Mclachlan Living Trust No 1, Carol J Mclachlan, trustee, and Carol J Mclachlan Living Trust No 1, two parcels in Wyoming Township: 22-18-20-400-003 and 22-18-20-400-005, $0.

John Berrios to John Berrios and Maria E Berrios, 218 W. Division, Amboy, $0.

William S Urban to William S Urban and Analyn Pura Urban, 557 Penrose Road, Dixon, $0.

Deeds

Roger Lee Spears and Joseph A Spears, Independent Administrator, to Joseph A Spears and Duane L Spears, 1819 Ingerson St., Lee Center, $0.

Trustees deeds

Julia L Powers, trustee, and Everett W Kraft Trust to Brian M Burrs and Kelly R Burrs, one parcel in Palmyra Township: 16-01-22-200-015, $550,000.

Annette M. Swift, trustee, and Annette M Swift Trust to Lucas A Swift, 1221 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon, $0.

Derek J Griffith to Cindy R Griffith, 1224 S. Peoria St., Dixon, $125,000.

Deeds in trust

Holdings Hvarre LLC to Randall L Woessner Trust, Woessner, trustee, Verna M Woessner, trustee, and Verna Woessner Trust, 742 Keller Drive, Dixon, $295,000.

Timothy K Bivins and Theresa A Bivins to Timothy K Bivins, trustee, Theresa A Bivins, trustee, and Bivins Family Trust, 1025 Woodhill Circle, Dixon, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Jonas Borntreger and Miriam J Borntrager to James Carter and Jennifer Carter, 21040 Smit Road, Morrison, $145,000.

Jeffrey D Olsen and Jodee Olsen to Kent A Olsen and Anna Olsen, 21587 Prophet Road, Prophetstown, $0.

Cynthia J Snapp to Kevin Bischler, 303 S. Main St., Tampico, $130,000.

Kathy Kelly to Ab Galva Group LLC, 1105 E. Rock Falls Road, Rock Falls, $240,000.

Gloria J Ivey to Roger W Kroschel and Stacie Kroschel, 12578 Prairie Center Road, Morrison, $229,950.

William M Baumgartner to Meghan Ward, 27561 Pilgrim Road, Sterling, $275,000.

Boss Roofing Siding Experts Inc to Jeremy Clardie, 405 W. 12th St., Sterling, $240,000.

Clinton V Porter Estate, Norma Porter, Steve Porter, Matthew Porter and Josh Porter to Shane Porter, 1106 Industrial Road, Rock Falls, $85,000.

Dennis H Pearce and Hollie M Phillips Pearce to Edward W Plocinski, 35 Ferry St., Prophetstown, $349,900.

Bens Barbershop LLC to Shane J Gallentine and Wendy J Gallentine, 204 E. Main St., Morrison, $30,000.

Carl D Hull to Corwell Properties LLC, 601 E. 19th St., Sterling, $200,000.

Jenifer Peppers, formerly known as Jenifer Sandoval, to Benjamin A Partridge, 508 W. 9th St., Rock Falls, $90,000.

Frantz Manufacturing Co to Keith Stouffer and Kathleen Stouffer, one parcel on 1st Avenue, Sterling, $0.

David E Bennett and Barbara J Hulbek, also known as Barbara J Hlubek, to Robert C Hayes, 16391 Elston Road, Fulton, $360,000.

Carissa Ruchotzke and Jarrett M Ruchotzke to Jeffrey D Majewski, Laura Majewski and Madison Majewski, 514 E. High St, Morrison, $179,000.

Laura A Franks, formerly known as Laura A Wilson, and Donald Franks to Connor A Mullan, 104 Prospect St., Morrison, $87,000.

David Brandon Jr and Mary Emily Brandon to Tanner Shear and Abby Shear, 204 Towne St., Morrison, $107,200.

Mary Kuh, Beth Wirth and Paula Wiebenga to Jerry L Norman Trust and Lori D Norman Trust, one parcel on Diamond Road, Fulton, $900,000.

Jerry L Norman, trustee, Arnold Norman Trust, and Adelene M Norman Trust to Lori D Norman Trust, Beth Wirth, Paula Wiebenga, Jerry L Norman Trust and Mary Kuh, one parcel in Diamond Road, Fulton, $0.

Deeds

Judith M Smithee and Michael J Smithee to Andrew G Younger and Marion L Younger, 24789 Front St., Sterling, $60,000.

Ralph E Gillen and Barbara J Gillen to Barbara J Gillen, trustee, and Gillen Family Trust, one parcel in Coloma Township: 11-26-103-003, $0.

Danny R Ivey and Sandra Kaye Ivey to Danny R Ivey Trust and Sandra Kaye Ivey Trust, one parcel in Sterling Township: 11-16-429-006, $0.

Randy Taylor and Lorri Taylor to Randy Taylor Trust and Lorri Taylor Trust, one parcel in Genesee Township: 04-28-400-003, $0.

Robert K Mckay and Nancy A Mckay to Robert K Mckay Trust and Nancy Mckay Trust, 422 12th Ave. B, Erie, $0.

Guelmarie Aguilar and Billy J Henson Estate to Whiteside County Trustee and Trust No 11 27 382 019, one parcel on E. 7th St., Rock Falls, $0.

Ryan J Attebury to Whiteside County Trustee and Trust No 11 26 403 003, one parcel on Steven Street, Rock Falls, $0.

Thomas Hoeft and Margaret J. Hoeft to Whiteside County Trustee and Trust No 06 24 476 009, one parcel on North Lime Streert, Albany, $0.

Deanna Mancera and John A Mancera to John A Mancera, trustee, Deanna Mancera, trustee, and Mancera Family Trust, 1212 4th Ave., Sterling, $0.

Suzanne P Knutson to Suzanne P Knutson Trust, one parcel in Coloma Township: 11-36-106-002, $0.

Executors deed

Kelby Ottens Estate to Roger W Kroschel and Stacie Kroschel, 12578 Prairie Center Road, Morrison, $229,950.

David E Conner Estate to Geralds R. Conner, trustee, Lisa A Baize, trustee, and David Conner Family Trust, 615 E. 19th St., Sterling; 617 E. 19th St., Sterling; 601 E. 19th St., Sterling; 603 E. 19th St., Sterling; 605 E. 19th St., Sterling; 607 E. 19th St., Sterling, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Jeffrey D Olsen to Jeffrey D Olsen and Jodee Olsen, 21587 Prophet Road, Prophetstown, $0.

Vw Rentals LLC to Angela Ann Beighle, two parcels in Tampico Township: 22-14-356-005 and 22-14-356-006, $0.

Andrew Fecht to Andrew Fecht and Mary Fecht, 2008 E. 6th St., Sterling, $0.

Wanda C Keegan to Wanda C Keegan Trust, two parcels in Fenton Township: 14-16-400-002, 14-21-100-005, 14-21-100-007, $0.

Trustees deeds

Kenneth L Stanley, trustee, and Ruth M Stanley Trust to Scott K Stanley Trust, one parcel on Freeport Road, Sterling, 11-11-300-009, $592,080.

Larry Mccormick, trustee, Mary R Mccormick Trust and Larry Trust Mcccormick to Brooke R Stangeland and Richard L Stangeland, one parcel on Austin Road, Sterling: 11-24-129-002, $14,000.

Nancy Jo Lewison, trustee, and Gary L Lewison Trust to Oliver Investment Company, 824-30 1st Ave., Sterling, $605,000.

Gerald R Conner, trustee, Lisa A Baize, trustee, and David Conner Family Trust to Carl D Hull, 615 E. 19th St., Sterling; 617 E. 19th St., Sterling; 601 E. 19th St., Sterling; 603 E. 19th St., Sterling; 605 E. 19th St., Sterling; 607 E. 19th St., Sterling; $280,000.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Timothy E Rogers Sr, Timothy E Rogers and Kim Rogers to Michael Sharkey and Kristina Sharkey, 400 Oak Lane, Dixon; 310 N. Oak Lane, Dixon; 403 Woodland Drive, Dixon; 401 Woodland Dr, Drive; and two parcels in Taylor Township: 22-09-153-018 and 22-09-153-018, $435,000.

Richard Twombly and Melisa Twombly to Cassie Bangert, 2349 W. Pines Road, Oregon, $425,000.

Thomas M Vant and Alexandria M Vant to Edward Roman and Parker Martin, 1814 W. Town Line Rd, Leaf River, $465,000.

Paul D Koesler, trustee, and Jane S Koesler Rev Tr to Michael L Cole and Katelyn M Watters, 212 W. Hitt St., Mt. Morris, $160,000.

Carl E Roach and Tita E Roach to Lauren E Blondell, 303 Birch Ln, Dixon; 217 Park Drive, Dixon; and 215 Park Drive, Dixon, $230,000.

Gazanfar Iqbal to Christina Miller, 511 E. Colden St., Polo, $146,000.

Kamil Woznicki to Katie Lane Hollewell and Brett J Hollewell, 608 E. Webster St., Polo, $244,500.

Merle F Bock to Toni Buys Homes LLC, 206 W. Green St., Forreston, $82,500.

Andre A Puseman and Amy R Puseman to Jettus J Gaffey and Breanna T Gaffey, 4277 E. IL Rte 72, Byron, $310,000.

Donald E Garman to Jakob Ziegler and Tarah Ziegler, 1838 N. IL Rte 26, Polo, $215,000.

Henry Holze and Henry E Holze to Benjamin H Holze, 406 N. Maple Ave., Forreston, $160,000.

Grandview Capital LLC to Jessica Hull and Andy Hull, 204 Southview Drive, Rochelle, $177,000.

Cartus Financial Corporation to Bernardo Sanchez and Mana De Jesus Vazquez Munoz, 927 Lakeview Drive, Rochelle, $160,000.

Wesley M Hopkins and Winnie M Hopkins to Cartus Financial Corporation, 927 Lakeview Drive, Rochelle, $160,000.

Jacobson Rochelle LLC to Boise Cascade Building Materials Distribution LLC, 600 Timber Lane, Rochelle, and one other parcel: 05-32-100-008, $8,000,000.

William Michael Cies, trustee, William B Cies Tr, Deborah Shannahan, trustee, Martha J Cies Tr, Thomas Cies and Jody Cies, 8406 S. Delaware, Dixon, $400,000.

Pine Creek Properties LLC to Clyde Seeley and Tina Seeley, one parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-28-200-005, $399,000.

Warranty deed trust

Jean R Snapp to Jean R Snapp, trustee, and Jean R Snap Tr, 403 S. Oak Ave., Forreston, $0.

Linda D Henderson to Linda D Henderson, trustee, and Linda D Henderson Lv Tr, three parcels: 22-09-176-007, 22-09-176-008 and 22-09-176-009, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Travis Velazquez to Travis Velazquez and Evangeline Velazquez, 320 E. North St., Creston, $0.

Bailey M Milburn to Jessica S Wold, 1176 S. Daysville Road, Oregon, $0.

Charles R Clothier and Monica A Mon to Charles R Clothier, 412 E. Dixon St., Polo, $0.

Daniel A Tracey, trustee, and Tracey Family Tr to Paul Kerwin, 715 Lincoln Highway, Rochelle, $0.

Denniel Witkowski and Denniel J Allen to William D Allen Jr and Denniel J Allen, 6834 E. Hales Corner Road, Stillman Valley, $0.

Trustees deeds

Peggy Bellows, trustee, Tex E Bellows, trustee, and Double L Tr1293 to Little Family Home Farm LLC, 4236 S. Ridge Road, Oregon; two parcels in Pine Creek Township: 15-25-100-004 and 15-26-200-002, $0.

Cathy Rahm, trustee, David Ross, trustee, and Roger A & Marianne H Hosier Rev Living Tr to James D Kaufman and Kim Kaufman, 305 Monroe .St, Oregon, $183,000.

Joyce A Long, trustee, and Kjs Tr3539 to Edward C Vock, one parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-26-300-005, $500,000.

Jeffrey A Collins, trustee, and Collins Family Tr712 to Collins Farm Tr24, two parcels in Brookeville Township: 06-34-400-001 and 06-35-300-001, $0.

Dean M Murray, trustee, and Wilfred A Murray Tr to Austin Shane and Cassandra Sarcia, 401 Lillemor Lane, Oregon, $695,000.

Adrian N Head, trustee, Adrian N Head Tr, Carrie G Head, trustee, Carrie Head, trustee, and Carrie G Head Tr to Mary Anne Head, trustee, and Mary Ann Head Tr, two parcels in Pine Rock Township: 17-08-100-021 and 17-08-100-022, $126,000.

Terry Blue, trustee, Carolyn M Wetzel Tr, Ronald L Wetzel, trustee, and Wayne E Wetzel Residuary Tr to Ronald L Wetzel, trustee, and Ronald L Wetzel Rev Family Tr1, one parcel: 03-18-400-001, $440,000.

Deed in trust

Randall W Stogentin and Joyce E Stogentin to Randall W Stogentin, trustee, Joyce E Stogentin, trustee, and Stogentin Joint Tr, 4013 W. Ogle St., Dixon, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office