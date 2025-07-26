Underground Railroad is topic of Lee County Historical Society gathering July 28

Polo Historical Society member Beth Wiegmann tells the story Saturday, June 28, 2025, of how Polo was a major player in the Underground Railroad. Wiegmann will speak at the Lee County Historical Society's meeting Monday, July 28, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

Beth Wiegmann of Polo will shed some light on the Underground Railroad in the Sauk Valley area at 7 p.m. Monday, July 28, at the Lee County Historical and Genealogical Society in Dixon.

There were a number of Underground Railroad stops nearby. Estimates of the number of “safe houses” in Illinois range from 25 to more than 200. These stops could be homes, churches, meeting houses, farm buildings and even businesses.

These carefully guarded pathways came up the Illinois River Valley and stopped in nearby towns on the way north. It is estimated that 4,500 to 7,000 of those fleeing for their freedom passed through Illinois between 1815 and the Civil War.

Wiegmann, who serves on the Polo Historical Society board of directors and taught at Polo High School for more than 25 years, will tell the audience about some fascinating history, including the records of two young girls who were adopted by the family who hid them.

A woman from Sterling found a cleverly hidden room in her basement behind shelves of old canned goods. Do you have stories that have been passed down in your family that you would like to share? The society would love to hear about them!

The meeting will be at 113 S. Hennepin Ave. in Dixon. There is ample parking nearby, and the office is handicapped-accessible. There is no cost to attend. For more information, call the office at 815-284-1134.