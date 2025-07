Colton Estock’s Case 830’s wheels dig into the track Thursday, July 24, 2025, at the Lee County Fair in Amboy. (Alex T. Paschal)

Things got off to a hot start Thursday at the Lee County Fair as drivers brought in their souped-up trucks and tractors and pitted them against one another in a pulling competition.

The show came at the end of the first day of the fair that showcases projects from local 4-H members. Friday night’s grandstand featured the Lee County and Illini State Pullers, and Saturday night’s entertainment is the T&A Bucking Bulls Rodeo.

Check out leecountyfairgrounds.com for more information.