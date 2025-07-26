DQ stores to raise funds July 31 for Iowa Health Care Stead Family Children’s Hospital

DQ stores in Rock Falls and Sterling on Thursday, July 31, will work to change kids’ health and bring hope to University of Iowa Health Care Stead Family Children’s Hospital, a Children’s Miracle Network member hospital, through their annual Miracle Treat Day.

When you buy a Blizzard Treat at participating DQ locations in Rock Falls and Sterling on Miracle Treat Day, $1 or more will be donated to UIHC Stead Family Children’s Hospital, according to a news release. Funds provide the care kids need to thrive and offer their families comfort in knowing what’s next.

In 2024, the partnership between Dairy Queen and Children’s Miracle Network raised over $49,000 for UIHC Stead Family Children’s Hospital, with more than $20,000 of that being raised on Miracle Treat Day.

This year, participating locations are hoping to surpass $55,000 in year-round fundraising.