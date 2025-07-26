Farmers can now enroll in Grassland Conservation Reserve Program: FSA

Rows of corn wind around a grassway in a field northeast of Erie on Friday, July 18, 2025. Recent rain has appeared to help this year's corn crop. (Earleen Hinton)

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced that agricultural producers and private landowners can enroll in the Grassland Conservation Reserve Program through Aug. 8, 2025.

Grassland CRP, offered by USDA’s Farm Service Agency, is a voluntary working lands conservation program that enables participants to conserve grasslands while also continuing most grazing and haying practices, according to a news release from the Carroll County FSA.

Grassland CRP emphasizes support for grazing operations, plant and animal biodiversity, and grasslands and land with shrubs and forbs under the greatest threat of conversion.

“Through the conservation of America’s essential grasslands, Grassland CRP supports continued agricultural productivity while at the same time prioritizing private lands stewardship,” FSA Administrator Bill Beam said. “By offering landowners the best of both worlds – economic viability and working lands preservation – Grassland CRP provisions support USDA’s commitment to Farmers First.”

CRP, USDA’s flagship conservation program, celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. For four decades, CRP has provided financial and technical support to agricultural producers and landowners whose accepted acres are placed under contract for 10-15 years and who agree to voluntarily convert the land to beneficial vegetative cover to improve water quality, prevent soil erosion and support wildlife habitat. The American Relief Act, 2025, extended provisions for CRP through Sept. 30, 2025.

Currently, more than 25.8 million acres are enrolled in CRP, with almost 9.7 million acres in Grassland CRP. On May 12, FSA opened General and Continuous CRP enrollment for 2025. FSA is reviewing submitted offers and will announce accepted offers at a later date. Due to the 27 million-acre statutory cap, only 1.8 million acres are available for all CRP enrollment this fiscal year.

Landowners and producers interested in Grassland CRP should contact their local USDA Service Center to learn more or apply for the program before the Aug. 8 deadline.