File photo: Chelsea Huss, 12, of Lee spruces up her Boer Goat Thursday, July 25, 2024 ahead of the competition at the Lee County 4H Fair. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for July 25 featured Lee County Fair and 4-H Show Board Member Josie Hussey.

Topics discussed include: the annual event taking place this weekend through July 27 on the fairgrounds near Amboy, outlining the entire schedule of events daily Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and spotlighting the special events taking place.

