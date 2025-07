Hungry customers enjoy the food at Dunk's Bar & Grill in Dixon on July 21, 2025. (Brandon Clark)

The TALK-LINE interview for July 23 featured Shaw Local News Reporter Brandon Clark discussing a recent Ogle County plane crash that claimed the life of the pilot, new business establishments opening in Dixon, including some eateries and a fashion salon, and news from Sterling concerning a renovation of a former theater location.

