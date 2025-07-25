Rock Falls police: Some city streets to close for George Fest on July 26

The city of Rock Falls has announced street closures related to the George Fest event scheduled for downtown Rock Falls on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

Beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday, July 26, the following roads will be closed to all traffic and parking. Barricades and fencing will be placed to restrict access. Affected roads include:

West Second Street from First Avenue (Route 40) to Fourth Avenue

Second Avenue from West First Street to West Second Street

Second Avenue from West Second Street to the alley

Third Avenue from West Second Street to the alley

Any vehicles parked in the closed area may be subject to tow. The city will make an effort to contact the vehicle’s owner before any vehicle is removed.

These roads will be closed until about 8 a.m. Sunday, July 27, to allow for the cleanup of the event.