‘The Wedding Singer’ staged in Sterling from July 25-27

Opening for the Sterling Municipal Band on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, was the cast of “The Wedding Singer,” a musical that will be performed July 25-27 at Centennial Auditorium at Sterling High School. The show follows a successful wedding singer whose own heartbreak leads him down a disastrous path at work and the girl who can save him. (Alex T. Paschal)

Centennial Auditorium in Sterling will present “The Wedding Singer” from Friday to Sunday, July 25-27.

The shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at the auditorium, located at Sterling High School.

“The Wedding Singer” takes audiences back to a time when hair was big, greed was good, collars were up and a wedding singer might be the coolest guy in the room. Based on the hit Adam Sandler movie, the show’s sparkling score does for the 1980s what “Hairspray” did for the ’60s. Just say yes to the most romantic musical in 20 years.

It’s 1985, and rock star wannabe Robbie Hart is New Jersey’s favorite wedding singer. He’s the life of the party until his own fiancée leaves him at the altar.

Shot through the heart, Robbie makes every wedding as disastrous as his own. Enter Julia, a winsome waitress who wins his affection. As luck would have it, Julia is about to be married to a Wall Street shark, and unless Robbie can pull off the performance of a decade, the girl of his dreams will be gone forever.

Tickets for this fast-paced musical are available online at centennialauditorium.org or the door one hour before showtime.