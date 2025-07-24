Sterling’s Mason Hubbard set for International Junior Golf Championships at Trump National Doral

Mason Hubbard of Emerald Hill tees off on the ninth hole Saturday, July 19, 2025, during the 103rd Annual Lincoln Highway Men’s Golf Tournament. Hubbard, a two-time state qualifier with the Golden Warriors, will be competing at the Optimist International Junior Golf Championships on Sunday at Trump National Doral in Miami. (Alex T. Paschal)

Just a couple months after graduating from Sterling High School, Mason Hubbard is set to compete in the biggest event yet of his golf career.

Hubbard, a two-time state qualifier with the Golden Warriors, will be competing at the Optimist International Junior Golf Championships on Sunday at Trump National Doral in Miami.

Hubbard finished fourth at the Illinois State Tournament qualifier in June at Red Tail Run in Decatur and was one of four to punch their ticket to Miami from the Illinois qualifier. He shot two rounds of 73 (+2) to grab the final spot.

Hubbard will be competing with other top 16- to 18-year-old international players on “The Blue Monster”, which has also hosted over 50 PGA Tour events.

Hubbard will play 36 holes before the top 70 players advance to the final round on Sunday.

“It feels great. I’m pretty grateful to have this opportunity,” he said. “Just going to go have as much fun as I can and hopefully play well.”

Hubbard and his dad, Nick, who is also the Sterling golf coach, initially did not think he had qualified after placing fourth. They figured only the winner qualified. A week later, they got the good news.

“I was pretty excited and happy that I stuck through it,” Mason said.

Three golfers from Mt. Zion also qualified — individual winner Carson Oliver (-2), Tommy Whitley (-1) and Aidan Barnett (+1). Oliver hit a hole-in-1 on No. 8 in his opening round.

“Just to qualify, is crazy,” Nick Hubbard said of this weekend’s tournament.

Mason Hubbard, who will continue playing golf at Sauk Valley Community College, said he’s already made some improvements in his game after high school.

He finished tied for 11th at the Class 2A state golf meet as a senior and tied for 43rd as a junior.

He said his short game has been good and he’s been driving the ball well recently.

“I have a lot of trust in my wedge game and really just anywhere around the green to be honest,” he said. “I think my game is in a pretty good spot to succeed really anywhere.”

Hubbard recently competed with Emerald Hill at the Lincoln Highway Tournament, where he took ninth. He won the Optimist Club Tournament at Deer Valley Golf Club to reach the state qualifier.

Hubbard said his approach this weekend is to just enjoy himself as much as he can, and hopefully his game will follow. His family will also be there for support. There are no caddies.

“Just really take in the opportunity that I’ve been given and obviously try to play my best,” he said. “Just see where my game takes me.”

The junior tournament boasts some big names among its previous field and former champions, including Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, Phil Mickelson and Justin Thomas. Trump National Doral Miami has also hosted the LIV Golf League Team Championships.

The PGA tour will reportedly return to the course with a new event in 2026 after a pause in 2017 after 54 years.

“This is another great spot to see where my game sits amongst players all over the world,” Hubbard said.