Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes sports a city of Rockford hat at Monday's city council meeting, June 2, 2025, after losing a bet made to support the high schools scholastic bowl team. (Payton Felix)

The TALK-LINE interview for July 22 featured City of Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes discussing the most recent Dixon City Council moves on zoning change procedures through the city council and Lee County Board.

Also discussed: news on infrastructure road work taking place in the city, a “Project Rock” bridge update, and a new business into the Gateway South Business area.

