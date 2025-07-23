Rochelle Area Community Foundation’s 20th anniversary golf outing set for Aug. 29

The Rochelle Area Community Foundation invites businesses, organizations and individuals to join the Foundation in celebrating 20 years of philanthropy and community impact at its annual golf outing on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, at Fairways Golf Course, Rochelle.

The event will feature a 10 a.m. shotgun start, a day of community connection and a shared celebration of the Foundation’s growth since its founding.

This year’s outing honors not only the impact of RACF’s first 20 years but also the vision of its founder, Leonard Carmichael, whose belief in the power of local philanthropy planted the seeds for what RACF has become today – a partner in strengthening the community through grantmaking, partnerships and stewardship.

Participants will enjoy a boxed lunch provided by Luna Catering, meet the local nonprofits and community partners RACF supports, and see firsthand how donor dollars remain local.

“This outing is about more than just a day of golf,” said Emily Anaya, executive director of RACF. “It’s about celebrating the work we’ve done together over the past two decades and recognizing how far we’ve come thanks to the generosity of those who believe in giving back locally. Together, we’ve built something lasting – and this is a moment to honor that legacy and look ahead to what we can accomplish next.”

“This is a great opportunity for the community to come together, not only to support RACF but to celebrate the meaningful partnerships and the lives we’ve touched over the past 20 years,” RACF Board President Jeff Fiegenschuh said. “None of this would be possible without the generosity of our donors and the commitment of local businesses and organizations. We are a team, and together we’ll continue to do meaningful work.”

Sponsorships and foursomes are still available. For more information, to register, or to sponsor this event, visit rochellefoundation.org/donate.