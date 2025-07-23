Day 2 results of the 35th Annual Emma Hubbs Tennis Classic

Local tennis

35th Annual Emma Hubbs Tennis Classic: Three more divisions competed on Tuesday for the second day of the tournament in Dixon. In the six to eight-year-old division, Katie Demmer took first with 71 points earned. Emmett Book (66 points) took second, followed by Adam Mustapha (61), Lila Reuter (48), Karly Kerchner (36) and Jack Reuter (34).

In the 15 and under girls singles division, Jenna Mustapha was first with 15 points, followed by Jessica Ardis (7) and Ella Dobie (2).

In the 18 and under boys singles division, Jereston Falls (12) was first, followed by Traizen Falls (10) and Sam Gringas (2).