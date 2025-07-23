23-year-old Lena man was pilot killed in Ogle County crop duster crash

A crop-dusting plane lies upside down in the edge of a cornfield along Illinois Route 64 near the Ogle County Airport between Oregon and Mt. Morris on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. The pilot, Alexander Leamon, 23, of Lena, was killed after hitting power lines near the airport. This photo was taken after the pilot was removed from the wreckage. (Earleen Hinton)

Alexander Leamon, 23, of Lena, has been identified as the pilot killed in Tuesday’s crash near the Ogle County Airport.

Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle released Leamon’s name Wednesday afternoon, saying the Ogle County coroner had positively identified Leamon as the pilot of the crop-dusting plane.

Leamon lost his life when the plane crashed Tuesday morning near the Ogle County Airport, between Oregon and Mt. Morris.

The small airplane landed upside down in a cornfield along the north side of Route 64 after hitting power lines.

First responders found the plane engulfed in flames when they arrived at the scene. Fire crews from the Mt. Morris Fire Protection District responded and quickly extinguished the fire.

“The pilot, the sole occupant of the aircraft, was located deceased within the wreckage shortly after the fire was brought under control,” VanVickle said.

Seven power poles were impacted in the crash, causing electrical outages for some people in the area. Xfinity/Comcast transmission lines also were impacted, resulting in outages for some customers.

Authorities blocked off a section of Route 64 between Mt. Morris and Oregon for most of Tuesday before reopening the road at night.

The small airport is located on the south side of the state highway and has one grass runway that runs west to east, parallel with the state highway.

On Wednesday morning, Leamon’s charred plane remained in a corner of a cornfield located near the driveway of the Aframe Family Greenhouse, 2810 Route 64, Oregon.

The greenhouse, located about 25 yards from the plane’s wreckage, was open at the time of the crash.

Mt. Morris Fire Chief Rob Hough said a customer at the greenhouse heard a crash and saw wreckage when they looked out.

ComEd crews worked throughout the day Tuesday to redirect transmission lines and replace broken poles with new ones.

VanVickle said an investigation of the crash will be conducted by the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration.

FFA officials arrived Tuesday afternoon, but NTSB officials’ arrival could be delayed due to other incidents in the region and the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh Fly-In held in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. That event attracts hundreds of thousands of aviation enthusiasts and pilots to the region.

VanVickle said the plane will remain at the scene until the federal investigation is complete.