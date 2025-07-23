110-year-old Dixon cement plant’s demolition underway

Glynn Demolition of Granville works on demolishing the St. Mary’s Cement plant in Dixon on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

After more than 100 years, Dixon’s cement plant era is coming to an end.

Demolition on the St. Mary’s Cement plant, which opened in 1914, has been happening for months, but it’s the work on the downing of the 310-foot smokestack that really has attracted attention.

“Demo work will last the rest of the year,” said plant manager Paul Biggerstaff. “Some structures will stay.”

Demo work is being done by Glynn Demolition of Granville. The steel reinforced top of the stack is really slowing the process.

“The height is what’s causing the slow down,” Biggerstaff said.

What’s next for the grounds of the plant is unknown but, according to Biggerstaff, there are a couple interested parties. The plant stopped cement production in 2018.