Dixon man charged in Lee County with armed violence, multiple weapons violations

A Dixon man has been charged with six offenses in connection with gunshots reported Monday in Dixon.

Kairyn Lottman, 18, is charged in Lee County with four felonies: armed violence, unlawful possession of a firearm without the required firearm owner’s identification card, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and reckless discharge of a firearm, according to court documents.

He also is accused of two misdemeanors, including unlawful carrying/possession of a firearm and resisting a peace officer.

According to a Dixon Police Department news release, officers were called about 4:25 a.m. Monday for a report of shots fired in a field off Tilton Park Drive.

Officers began to speak with numerous witnesses and were told they had heard numerous shots fired in the field behind their houses, according to the release.

The release states that while investigating, officers found Lottman in the area of the shooting. The Dixon Police Department and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office each used their K-9 units to conduct an article search of the area.

Lottman was arrested and transported to the Dixon Police Department for processing, according to the release. He remains detained in the Lee County Jail.

Anyone who finds any evidence that may be related to the call is asked to contact the Dixon Police Department, according to the release.

Lottman’s next court appearance is a preliminary hearing set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 23.