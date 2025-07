The Dixon Minor girls 4th grade fast pitch softball team is pictured after winning the Rock River league championship on July 14 in Byron. Pictured in front, left to right are Annabelle Bass, Akira Johnson and Adilynn Wingert. Second row, left to right is Lauren Beauchamp, Ellowyn Nicholson, Sloane Perino, Colette Hill, Karley Kipping, Kylea Jones and Brayleigh Bouvia. Third row, left to right is Amelia Rosquist, Braylee Kastner, coach Chris West, Eleanor Wittenauer, coach Eddie Bouvia and coach Matt Kipping. (Photo submitted by Kayla Hunt)