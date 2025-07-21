Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Katie Baker, Lee County 4H show preview

File photo: Janell Happ of Mendota checks out some photography on display Thursday, July 25, 2024 at the Lee County 4H Fair. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for July 21 featured Lee County Extension 4-H Youth Development Program Coordinator Katie Baker discussing youth summer workshops coming up at the end of this month.

Also discussed: a nature and art workshop at Morrison’s Rockwood State Park August 5 and 7, and Lee County Fair and 4-H Show information, starting with pre-fair notes early this week with the fair starting Thursday, July 24, running through the 27th, on the fairgrounds near Amboy featuring many different events each day along with fair admission prices.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.