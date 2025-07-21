Education notes: Sauk Valley-area students receive academic honors

Two Sauk Valley-area students have been named to the dean’s and president’s lists at Drake University in Des Moines.

Samantha Tourtillott of Dixon has been named to the dean’s list. She is studying arts and sciences.

Tristin Turner of Sterling has been named to the president’s list. Turner is studying pharmacy and health sciences.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2025 semester at Drake.

Sterling students on University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee dean’s list

Espen Hammes and Willa Lehman, both of Sterling, have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the spring 2025 semester.

Local students named to the spring 2025 dean’s list at Aurora University

Aurora University has named the following students to the dean’s list for the spring 2025 semester.

Dixon: Kimber Zitelman, Criminal Justice, Psychology

Rock Falls: Colt Adams, Accounting, and Rylee Johnson, Exercise Science

Sterling: Sara Rhodes, Social Work, and Karli Thornton, Nursing

The dean’s list recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 3.6 grade-point average or higher.