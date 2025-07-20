Property transfers for Lee, Whiteside and Ogle counties for July 7-11, 2025

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Angela R Brooks, Angela R Pitts, and Beatty J Hoffman to Andres Uman and Amanda Umana, 511 W. Cherry St., Compton, $50,000.

Terry Cooper and Linda Cooper to Monica Restrepo, 1003 Center, Dixon, $142,000.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Richard Bushman, 911 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon, $64,200.

James G Carter and Jennifer A Carter to Elizabeth D Mayes and Ryan J. Troutman, 2108 Factory St., Dixon, $170,000.

Ninos Youmran to Steven Kibble, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-02-21-200-013, $80,000.

Randall E Harvey and Cathleen M Harvey to Moises Robles De La Torre, Karla Maria Robles and Martin Robles, 1781 Sink Hollow Road, Dixon, $404,000.

Aaron M Veckey to Paul C Stark II and Tracy Stark, 606 Anglo, Dixon, $75,000.

D & S Maintenance Inc to Mk Land Trust, 903 Sterling Road, Dixon, $30,000.

Donna Joan Heiman and Paul Heiman to Brandon Allen Heiman, 3053 Chicago Road, Paw Paw, $20,000.

Gene & Norma Legacy LLC to Teresa Frawley, Cynthia Daley, Beth Donahue and Paula J Henkel, two parcels in Lee Center Township: 11-16-33-100-014 and 11-16-33-300-001; two parcels in Sublette Township: 19-22-23-400-001 and 19-22-25-300-010; and 19-22-23-400-004, $0.

Patricia J Thompson to Lorenso Fabian and Emmanuel Fabian, 361 Wiley Ave., Paw Paw, $139,900.

Dennis W Hayes and Howard L Hayes to Dennis W Hayes, 2092 Docs Landing, Dixon, $0.

Warranty deed in trust

Michael R Cervenka to Michael R Cervenka, trustee, and Michael R Cervenka Revocable Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-451-037, $0.

Deed

Kathleen Ann Sarver to Kaylin Sarver, Kaylin Newman and Calianne Sarver, 1130 N. Jefferson, Dixon, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Judith A Lang to James E Gahan, 3173A Route 30, Steward, $0.

Amador G Carrazco to Sandra Paredes, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-256-002, $0.

Kimberly Ann Conover and Kimberly Ann Kruse to David Ross Conover, 1782 Mound Hill Road, Sterling, $0.

Jose Luis Sola and Jose Luis Sola Torres to Jose Luis Sola Torres, trustee, and Jose Luis Sola Torres Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes, $0.

Yellow Ribbon Housing LLC to Do Not Pass Go LLC, 801 W. Third St., Dixon, and 803 W. Third St., Dixon, $0.

John A Nicholson and Diane L Nicholson to Thomas E Bittner, 111 S. Elm St., Franklin Grove, $46,000.

Rodney W Schauff and Debra L Schauff to Kenneth J Hicks and Carla J Hicks, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-02-09-405-016, $0.

Lois J Kettley to Alan S Kettley, Diane E Worman and Ricke W Kettley, 3046 Stainbrook Road, Steward, $0.

Kurtis D Kasper to Christopher Morey and Matthew Kasper, 3550.96 Howlett Road, Paw Paw, $0.

Claudia Delong to City Of Amboy, 117 N. Blackstone Ave., Amboy, $0.

Bradley Ray Iverson, Danessa Kay Iversen, Jereme Aloisio and Amber Aloisio to Trl Enetrprises LLC, 3323 Chicago Road, Paw Paw, $0.

Gerald A Hennelly and Cheryl Lynn Hennelly to Gerald A Hennelly and Jean T Hennelly, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-105-033, $0.

Trustees deed

Gregory D Macklin, trustee, James R Macklin, trustee, and J Dale Macklin Revocable Trust to Gregory D Macklin, trustee, Gregory D Macklin Trust, James R Macklin, trustee, and James R Macklin Trust, one parcel in Alto Township: 01-06-15-400-005; two one parcels in Hamilton Township: 09-19-19-100-003 and 09-19-19-100-005, $0.

Deeds in Trust

Gene Kruse to Gene Kruse, trustee, and Gene Kruse, trust, two parcels in Hamilton Township: 09-19-09-100-001 and 09-19-09-300-008, $1.

Raul A Villarreal and Benita Villarreal to Raul A Villarreal, trustee, and Raul Villarreal Revocable Living Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-179-019, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Paul J Feldt to Heather J Eshelman, Laura J Hook and Brian J Feldt, two parcels in Garden Plain Township: 07-35-100-004 and 07-35-100-005, $0.

Robert J Holst Trust, and Mark D Volrath to Bryan Govani Jimenez, 903 W. Morris St., Morrison, $7,500.

Vicky Lynn Munz to Jacob E Munz, trustee, and Munz Farm Trust, five parcels in Jordan Township: 05-18-100-003, 05-18-100-004, 05-18-300-002, 05-19-100-006 and 05-19-100-007, $600,000.

Francisco J Sandoval and Manuela Olivia Parrilla Sandoval to Alejandra Sandoval and Jesus E Sandoval, 1405 11th Ave., Rock Falls, $100,000.

Virginia Sollars, Rita Wulf and Peter Martinez to Edward Fuentes and Kim Fuentes, 1203 First Ave., Sterling, $51,500.

Nu Luv Entertainment Inc to M5 Industries LLC and Theater Series, 314 First Ave., Sterling, $480,000.

Jacob L Keever to Chad Martens, 1320 16th Ave., Erie, $125,000.

Edwardo Castillo to Betty Schwirblat, 1209 Riverdale Road, Rock Falls, $83,000.

Katherine N Laubenstein to Yaritzy Millan and Fredy Uriostegui, 1711 17th Ave., Sterling, $128,000.

Benjamin L Frank and Jeanne M Frank to Christin J Roman, 505 Adams St., Prophetstown, $169,000.

Brett A Carrigan and Emalee K Carrigan to Tammi L Morthland, 506 W. Morris St., Morrison, $170,000.

Wells Fargo Bank to Secretary Of Hud, 412 W. 9th St., Sterling, $0.

Roger D Klimstra to Roger Klimstra Trust, 10851 Elston Road, Fulton, $0.

Richard A Wagner and Ilene K Wagner to Karen J Sedig and Leland E Sedig, 808A Village Lane, Sterling, $152,000.

Lucille Miller and Linda Sue Karn to Laura Kasper, 1107 W. 21st St., Rock Falls, $35,000.

Gene E Moore Sr to Courtnie Moore, 18791 Felton Road, Morrison, $0.

Anne L Blackwell, formerly known as Anne L Cutler, and Michael Blackwell to Phillip E Hubbard, 501 Grobe Road, Sterling, $116,000.

Bryan L Anton and Lori H Anton to Joseph A Segretto, 23025 Hazel Road, Sterling, $275,000.

Ronald E Pell to Brook Olson, 806 W. 19th St., Sterling, $115,000.

4d Farms Inc and 4 D Farms Inc to Loos 1052 LLC, 4208 Woodlawn Road, Sterling, $215,000.

Stalin Coronel to Cain Fullmer, 1210 W. 20th St., Rock Falls, $39,000.

Adeline Callison, now known as Adeline Spangler, to Peyton G Gibson, 108 Maple Ave., Morrison, $162,500.

John R Potter and Sandrea R Smith, now known as Sandrea R Potter, to Kimberly Mccoy, 306 Prospect St., Morrison, $198,000.

Aaron Ulrich to Mackenna L Collins and Dustin A Collins, 118 10th St., Fulton, $197,500.

Steven K Ufkin and Kathy J Ufkin to Calvin J Deetz and Jennifer L Deetz, two parcels on Habben Road: 10-16-300-002 and 10-16-300-005, $948,090.

Calynn Cook, Janlynn Druce Jones and Kenneth Druce to Paul Hanlon, 501 W. Commercial St., Lyndon, $185,000.

Robert C Hayes and Brenda S Hayes to James Marshall and Karen Marhsall, 201 Maple Lane, Fulton, $375,000.

Terri Fredricks, Rickey Fredricks and Barry S Fredricks Estate to Frank E Lilly, 18891 13th St., Fulton, $102,500.

John C Ybarra and Mary R Ybarra to John C Ybarra, trustee, Mary R Ybarra, trustee, and Ybarra Joint Trust, 2111 E. 40th St., Sterling; 507 E. 14th St., Sterling; and 2112 E. 39th St., Sterling; $0.

Kevin M Buis and Lindsay A Buis to Ernest E Huling and Dawn M Young, two parcels in Mt. Pleasant Township: 09-16-151-008 and 09-17-276-003, $0.

Deeds

Elsie J Gaither Estate to Richard A Wagner and Ilene K Wagner, 1403 E. LeFevre Road, Sterling, $120,000.

Michael A Kunde and Judith Ann K Baldwin to Kay E Fisher Trust, 2301 22nd Ave., Sterling, $251,500.

Whiteside County Clerk to Innovation Title LLC, trustee, and Trust No 25, 706 Ave. C, Rock Falls, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Scott V Lawrence and Anne E Lawrence to Lotta Wotta Farm LLC, 13135 Pleasant St., Morrison, $0.

Scott V Lawrence and Anne E Lawrence to Scott Lawrence Trust and Anne Lawrence Trust, 13135 Pleasant St., Morrison, $0.

Larry Mccormick Trust, Larry G Mccormick, trustee, and Mary R Mccormick Trust to Sterling Road District, one parcel in Sterling Township: 11-10-301-006, $0.

Mary Jane Rosenow, trustee, Mary Jane Rosenow Trust, Richard F Rosenow Jr, trustee, and Richard F Rosenow Sr Trust to Debra M Maes, 606 Rita Court, Prophetstown, $0.

Rhea J Kromrey, now known as Rhea J Butner, to Rhea J Butner and Nancy A Seyller, 507 Ash Ave., Morrison, $0.

John Paul Parker to Sandra Williamson, 2801 Walnut St., Rock Falls, $14,000.

Natalie J Moeller and Shay R Moeller to Shay R Moeller, trustee, Natalie J Moeller, trustee, and Moeller Family Trust, 28618 Rock Ridge Drive, Rock Falls, $0.

Trustees deeds

Diane L Martin Trust to Tanner Dewitt, 309 5th Ave., Sterling, $66,500.

Michael P Zurn, trustee, Karen S Zurn, trustee, and Zurn Family Trust to Brett A Carrigan and Emalee K Carrigan, 13075 Pleasant St., Morrison, $265,000.

Shannon M Richter, trustee, Herbert L Richter, trustee, and Richter Family Trust to Nathan Ray Mauren and Caitlin E Mauren, 1407 Heritage Lane, Sterling, $625,000.

Maureen Sims Trust to Vicky Ann Jones, 820 Ave. A, Rock Falls, $125,000.

Victor L Bunge Trust to Anneliese Eisenberg and Bryan Kujawa, 301 4th St., Unit 2, Fulton, $142,000.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Roger L Arndt to Dawn R Furman, 953 N. 11th St., Rochelle, $108,000.

Tracy Export Inc to Brandon Pemberton and Kristen Pemberton, one parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-36-400-006, $400,000.

James C Ross and Connie M Ross to Chad V Coffey and Michelle A Coffey, 3622 W. Rock St., Dixon, $183,000.

Laura Kasper, Laura Dorta Kasper and Laura Kasper Dorta to Juan C Diaz and Sandra Reve Diaz, 2673 N. Lynnville Court, Lindenwood, $247,000.

Tj Wagner to Tim Dobbeke and Amber Dobbeke, 7661 N. Stillman Road, Stillman Valley, $256,800.

Derek Wheeler to Kip Norup and Kathryn Norup, one parcel in Marion Township: 10-08-100-012, $129,360.

Larry Ratledge and Bernice Ratledge to Linden Petre and Krystal Petre, 9746 W. Penn Corner Road, Polo, $360,000.

Armande N Vasilopoulos to Miguel Garcia Vazquez and Beatris Esparza, 215 Irene Ave., Rochelle, $137,000.

Mark Bertagni to Raymond A West and Deborah Ann West, 1988 S. Chana Road, Chana, $279,995.

Robert B Workman to Marshall Basler, 826 N. 11th St., Rochelle, $158,500.

Hre Builders LLC to Michael T Challand and Kimberly A Challand, 651 S. Regulators St., Rochelle, $327,500.

Justin Mcbride to Ernest Daugherty and Janet Daugherty, one parcel in Flagg Township: 24-08-302-012, $28,000.

Justin Zell and Crystal Zell to Patrick J Meadows and Jill A Meadows, 4977 N. Mt. Vernon Road, Forreston, $245,000.

Justin Zell and Crystal Zell to Patrick J Meadows and Jill A Meadows, 4986 N. Mt. Vernon Road, Forreston, $7,500.

Javier Orozco to Kevin Howard and Deborah Howard, one parcel in Flagg Township: 24-20-202-003, $40,000.

Rafael J Valencia to Kathleen S Powell, 815 W. 10th Ave., Rochelle, $143,000.

Grace K Timm to Amber Carmody, 310 N. 3rd St., Oregon, $220,000.

Joshua J Fransen to Hannah M Fransen and Roderick L Crawford Jr, 108 S. Broadway St., Baileyville, $95,000.

Daniel C Wiemken and Hope M Wiemken to Trevin Woodin, 311 W. Aplington St., Polo, $150,000.

James Mcguire and Kathleen Mcguire to Donald Havell and Carol Havell, 2493 W. Mud Creek Road, Mt. Morris, $267,900.

Curtis M Davids to Paul M Homman and Tammy J Homman, 10604 N. Triumph Road, Leaf River, $83,000.

Quit claim deeds

Linda K Campbell to Keith D Synder and Patricia G Snyder, 701 Plum Court, Dixon, $0.

Joshua M Wolfe to Kimberly A Wolfe, 3 E. First St., Mt. Morris, $0.

Charles B Owen to Kathy J Owen, 322 1st Light Drive, Stillman Valley, $0.

James P O’connor to O’connor Trading LLC, O’connor Trading LLC and Parula Cafe LLC, 112-114 E. Mason St., Polo, $0.

Trustees deeds

Robert Wayne Copeland, trustee, and Karen Ruth Copeland, trustee, to Robert D Carpenter and Marlys A Carpenter, 505 W Fieldstone, Mt. Morris, $230,000.

Terry L Travis, trustee, Harry A Travis Irrevocable Standby Tr0830013 and Martha R Travis Irrevocable Standby Tr0830014 to Daniel E Luepkes, 4986 N. Mt. Vernon Road, Forreston, $300,000.

Terry D Greenfield, trustee, and Denise L Greenfield Tr to Terry Greenfield, trustee, and Denise Greenfield Family Tr, one parcel in Lafayette Township: 23-04-200-010, $0.

Alojzy Czaplinski, trustee, Ewa M Czaplinski, trustee, Eva Czaplinski, and Czaplinski Home Tr1 to Mary M Bernardin, 1066 Meadow Lane, Rochelle, $252,000

Terry Blue, trustee, Carolyn M Wetzel Tr, Ronald L Wetzel, trustee, and Wayne E Wetzel Residuary Tr to Gary Wetzel, one parcel in Lafayette Township: 23-18-400-001, $440,000.

Barbara L Adams, trustee, and Kevin L & Barbara L Adams Decl Tr to Grace K Timm, 6710 E. Woodland Drive, Stillman Valley, $270,000.

Perry W Byers, trustee, and Carol A Byers Tr to Shane H Bautch and Tiffany E Bautch, 641 Harvest Drive, Byron, $356,000.

Deeds in trust

Mary F Miller and Scott P Miller to Mary F Miller, trustee, Scott P Miller, trustee, and Mary F Miller Tr, 9497 E. Scott Road, Stillman Valley, $0.

James T O’connor to James P O’connor, trustee, and James P O’connor Tr1, 415 E. Dixon St., Polo, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office