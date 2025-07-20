Ogle County property transfers for July 14-18, 2025

Warranty deeds

Timothy E Rogers Sr, Timothy E Rogers and Kim Rogers to Michael Sharkey and Kristina Sharkey, 400 Oak Lane, Dixon; 310 N. Oak Lane, Dixon; 403 Woodland Drive, Dixon; 401 Woodland Dr, Drive; and two parcels in Taylor Township: 22-09-153-018 and 22-09-153-018, $435,000.

Richard Twombly and Melisa Twombly to Cassie Bangert, 2349 W. Pines Road, Oregon, $425,000.

Thomas M Vant and Alexandria M Vant to Edward Roman and Parker Martin, 1814 W. Town Line Rd, Leaf River, $465,000.

Paul D Koesler, trustee, and Jane S Koesler Rev Tr to Michael L Cole and Katelyn M Watters, 212 W. Hitt St., Mt. Morris, $160,000.

Carl E Roach and Tita E Roach to Lauren E Blondell, 303 Birch Ln, Dixon; 217 Park Drive, Dixon; and 215 Park Drive, Dixon, $230,000.

Gazanfar Iqbal to Christina Miller, 511 E. Colden St., Polo, $146,000.

Kamil Woznicki to Katie Lane Hollewell and Brett J Hollewell, 608 E. Webster St., Polo, $244,500.

Merle F Bock to Toni Buys Homes LLC, 206 W. Green St., Forreston, $82,500.

Andre A Puseman and Amy R Puseman to Jettus J Gaffey and Breanna T Gaffey, 4277 E. IL Rte 72, Byron, $310,000.

Donald E Garman to Jakob Ziegler and Tarah Ziegler, 1838 N. IL Rte 26, Polo, $215,000.

Henry Holze and Henry E Holze to Benjamin H Holze, 406 N. Maple Ave., Forreston, $160,000.

Grandview Capital LLC to Jessica Hull and Andy Hull, 204 Southview Drive, Rochelle, $177,000.

Cartus Financial Corporation to Bernardo Sanchez and Mana De Jesus Vazquez Munoz, 927 Lakeview Drive, Rochelle, $160,000.

Wesley M Hopkins and Winnie M Hopkins to Cartus Financial Corporation, 927 Lakeview Drive, Rochelle, $160,000.

Jacobson Rochelle LLC to Boise Cascade Building Materials Distribution LLC, 600 Timber Lane, Rochelle, and one other parcel: 05-32-100-008, $8,000,000.

William Michael Cies, trustee, William B Cies Tr, Deborah Shannahan, trustee, Martha J Cies Tr, Thomas Cies and Jody Cies, 8406 S. Delaware, Dixon, $400,000.

Pine Creek Properties LLC to Clyde Seeley and Tina Seeley, one parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-28-200-005, $399,000.

Warranty deed trust

Jean R Snapp to Jean R Snapp, trustee, and Jean R Snap Tr, 403 S. Oak Ave., Forreston, $0.

Linda D Henderson to Linda D Henderson, trustee, and Linda D Henderson Lv Tr, three parcels: 22-09-176-007, 22-09-176-008 and 22-09-176-009, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Travis Velazquez to Travis Velazquez and Evangeline Velazquez, 320 E. North St., Creston, $0.

Bailey M Milburn to Jessica S Wold, 1176 S. Daysville Road, Oregon, $0.

Charles R Clothier and Monica A Mon to Charles R Clothier, 412 E. Dixon St., Polo, $0.

Daniel A Tracey, trustee, and Tracey Family Tr to Paul Kerwin, 715 Lincoln Highway, Rochelle, $0.

Denniel Witkowski and Denniel J Allen to William D Allen Jr and Denniel J Allen, 6834 E. Hales Corner Road, Stillman Valley, $0.

Trustees deeds

Peggy Bellows, trustee, Tex E Bellows, trustee, and Double L Tr1293 to Little Family Home Farm LLC, 4236 S. Ridge Road, Oregon; two parcels in Pine Creek Township: 15-25-100-004 and 15-26-200-002, $0.

Cathy Rahm, trustee, David Ross, trustee, and Roger A & Marianne H Hosier Rev Living Tr to James D Kaufman and Kim Kaufman, 305 Monroe .St, Oregon, $183,000.

Joyce A Long, trustee, and Kjs Tr3539 to Edward C Vock, one parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-26-300-005, $500,000.

Jeffrey A Collins, trustee, and Collins Family Tr712 to Collins Farm Tr24, two parcels in Brookeville Township: 06-34-400-001 and 06-35-300-001, $0.

Dean M Murray, trustee, and Wilfred A Murray Tr to Austin Shane and Cassandra Sarcia, 401 Lillemor Lane, Oregon, $695,000.

Adrian N Head, trustee, Adrian N Head Tr, Carrie G Head, trustee, Carrie Head, trustee, and Carrie G Head Tr to Mary Anne Head, trustee, and Mary Ann Head Tr, two parcels in Pine Rock Township: 17-08-100-021 and 17-08-100-022, $126,000.

Terry Blue, trustee, Carolyn M Wetzel Tr, Ronald L Wetzel, trustee, and Wayne E Wetzel Residuary Tr to Ronald L Wetzel, trustee, and Ronald L Wetzel Rev Family Tr1, one parcel: 03-18-400-001, $440,000.

Deed in trust

Randall W Stogentin and Joyce E Stogentin to Randall W Stogentin, trustee, Joyce E Stogentin, trustee, and Stogentin Joint Tr, 4013 W. Ogle St., Dixon, $0.