Kids can explore life as a veterinarian at 4-H workshop in Rock Falls

Whiteside County 4-H will host a workshop for young animal lovers to introduce them to the field of veterinary science.

The workshop will take place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. July 28 at the Rock Falls Public Library.

Youths ages 8 to 14 years old will practice hands-on skills used by veterinarians, such as treating wounds and suturing; exploring an owl pellet to learn what they eat; and engaging with the facilitators and each other with some vet role play.

Participants also will discover what animals need to stay happy and healthy.

The fee is $10 per child and includes all supplies. Register at go.illinois.edu/ExploreVetScience or call 815-632-3611.