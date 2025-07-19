Dixon’s OSF Saint Katharine offers supportive programs for moms in the Sauk Valley

OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center in Dixon is offering mothers in the Sauk Valley an opportunity to feel more connected and supported through two free programs designed to empower and encourage moms with young children.

The OSF Saint Katharine Moms’ Group, now held at the Dixon Family YMCA, meets on the second Friday of each month and continues to grow in popularity. The group offers a welcoming space for expecting mothers and moms with young children to connect, share experiences and participate in educational discussions. Each session includes crafts, snacks and time for socializing. Siblings are welcome, provided they are healthy.

“Having children is a life-changing experience that can seem overwhelming at times,” said organizer Gwen Strum, a nurse. “We want moms to feel empowered, connected and supported.”

The move to the YMCA was prompted by the group’s growth, with attendance now averaging 10 to 20 moms per session. The new location also offers outdoor space for children to play and for moms to enjoy fresh air during gatherings. Craft activities, such as keepsake footprint art, have become a favorite among attendees.

In addition to the monthly group, OSF Saint Katharine also hosts Moms on the Move, a walking group that meets at the new Dixon walking path twice a month on the first and third Monday. The group provides a chance for moms to enjoy low-impact physical activity along a 1.5-mile stroller-friendly path while engaging in conversations about motherhood.

“These groups have helped moms form lasting friendships,” Strum said. “Motherhood can be isolating, and we want to change that.”

Both programs are free to attend, although RSVPs are encouraged at osfsaintkatharine.org.