Tour OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine’s pulmonology, endocrinology and audiology departments July 21

OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center in Dixon is inviting the public to an open house showcasing its pulmonology, endocrinology and audiology departments.

The open house will be from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Monday, July 21, at Commerce Towers, 101 W. Second St., in suites 111 and 117.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the care teams, tour the clinics and learn more about the integrated approach to specialty care offered at OSF Saint Katharine. Light refreshments will be served.

“This is a great opportunity for the community to get to know our specialists and see how we work together to provide compassionate, coordinated care,” said Tracy Sharp, manager of physician offices for OSF Saint Katharine.

The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.