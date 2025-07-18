Sterling Municipal Band’s 2025 concert series continues through Aug. 6

The Sterling Municipal Band performs Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at its weekly concert held at Grandon Civic Center. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Sterling Municipal Band continued its 2025 Music Under the Stars summer concert series Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at the Grandon Civic Center in downtown Sterling.

Each Wednesday night concert begins with a 6:15 p.m. pre-concert performance by a talented local musical group followed by the municipal band at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday night’s event was “Kidz Koncert” with Jeremy the Amazer and Face Paint Pizzazz and a pre-show concert featuring selections from Sterling High School’s summer musical, “The Wedding Singer.”

Director Annette Hackbarth leads the Sterling Municipal Band Wednesday, July 16, 2025, as part of their weekly concert series. (Alex T. Paschal)

On Saturday, July 19, the band will host its special Saturday night concert at the Grandon Civic Center.

Then, free performances continue each Wednesday night through Aug. 6 at Grandon Civic Center. According to the band’s website, the season’s remaining performances and the featured artists are:

July 23: University of Wisconsin Platteville, guest conductor Matthew Greg; pre-show, Robbie LeBlanc & the Real Live Show

July 30: guest conductor from Traughber Middle School, Oswego, Rachel Maxwell; pre-show, Jerry-Criss Band

Aug. 6: Season finale

Seating is available on park benches, but you can bring chairs or blankets to sit on the park’s lawn. You can bring snacks or buy refreshments at the concession stand. All ages are welcome.

For information and up-to-date schedules, visit the Sterling Municipal Band’s website.