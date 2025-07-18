Sauk Valley residents can hike portion of the Hennepin Canal on July 20

The Friends of the Hennepin Canal host monthly hikes to walk short distances of the canal trail. The next hike is scheduled for Sunday, July 20. (Shaw Local File Photo)

This month’s Friends of the Hennepin Canal hike will be held on Sunday, July 20, and will be on the feeder canal from Bridge 59 to Bridge 62.

This portion of the “Hike the Hennepin” is 4.2 miles in length and has been named the “Barred Owl.”

Hikers will meet at 1:30 p.m. at Bridge 56 and follow the leader to Bridge 62, where the participants will leave their vehicles and be shuttled to Bridge 59 to begin the hike.

Bridge 56 is on Route 92, south of Sterling and 4 miles west of Route 40.

You need not be a member of the Friends of the Hennepin Canal to participate, and there is no fee for the hike. Dress appropriately for the weather and bring water. Cancellations because of weather conditions will be posted on the group’s Facebook page the day of the hike.

For information, contact the Friends of the Hennepin Canal at hikes@friends-hennepin-canal.org.