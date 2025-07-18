Psychologist: Mt. Morris man accused of 33 order of protection violations is fit to stand trial

A Mt. Morris man accused of violating an order of protection 33 times from December to March has been determined to be mentally fit to stand trial.

Michael Kaemke, 54, is charged with repeatedly contacting a woman he is accused of unlawfully restraining in 2024 despite an order by an Ogle County judge who told him to have no contact with the woman as that case proceeds through the court system.

Kaemke was awaiting trial on the 2024 offense when prosecutors say he contacted the woman 33 times through telephone calls, voicemail, Facebook Messenger and text messages.

The Ogle County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Kaemke on April 2 with 33 counts of felony violating an order of protection and petitioned the court April 8 to rescind his pretrial release on the 2024 charges.

Judge Clayton Lindsay ruled April 8 to detain Kaemke due to his “harassment of the victim,” history of failing to appear for court hearings and failure to abide by court orders to have no contact with the victim. He ordered Kaemke to be held in the Ogle County Jail and set his next court hearing for April 16, with Judge Anthony Peska presiding.

At the April 16 hearing, Kaemke’s attorney, Ogle County Public Defender Kathleen Isley, said Kaemke was refusing to appear in court in person or by video conference.

She said when she spoke with Kaemke over the telephone he made several statements that were not based in reality and she believed Kaemke’s mental health had declined.

Isley requested Kaemke be evaluated by a court-appointed clinical psychologist because she doubted Kaemke had the mental ability to assist with his defense.

Peska agreed and suggested Jayne Braden, a forensic and clinical psychologist in Sycamore, evaluate Kaemke.

Braden has provided evaluations for many defendants in Ogle County and often is appointed by the court to perform such tasks.

On Wednesday, July 16, Isley said she had received Braden’s report and she had determined him to be fit.

“Dr. Braden’s opinion is that he is fit to stand trial,” Isley told Peska.

She asked Kaemke be released from the Ogle County Jail based on Braden’s report.

“He [Kaemke] is taking his medication,” Isley said.

Assistant State’s Attorney Melissa Voss disagreed, arguing that Kaemke should remain detained.

Peska agreed with Voss, ruling that Kaemke should stay in jail for the safety of the community and the alleged victim in the case.

Kaemke’s preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. July 23.

Class 4 felonies have a sentencing range of one to six years in state prison upon conviction, followed by six months of mandatory supervised release. Probation of up to 30 months also can be ordered.