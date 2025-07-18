Congressionally mandated disaster assistance for farmers available: Carroll County FSA

Agricultural producers who suffered eligible crop losses due to natural disasters in 2023 and 2024 can apply for $16 billion in assistance through the Supplemental Disaster Relief Program.

To expedite the implementation of SDRP, USDA’s Farm Service Agency is delivering assistance in two stages, according to a Carroll County Farm Service Agency news release.

The first stage is open to producers with eligible crop losses who received assistance under crop insurance or the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program during 2023 and 2024.

Stage 1 in-person signup at FSA county offices is underway, and prefilled applications have been mailed to producers.

SDRP Stage 2 signups for eligible shallow or uncovered losses will begin in early fall.

“American farmers are no stranger to natural disasters that cause losses that leave no region or crop unscathed,” U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins said. “Under President Trump’s leadership, USDA has worked around the clock to deliver this relief directly to our farmers. We are taking swift action to ensure farmers will have the resources they need to continue to produce the safest, most reliable, and most abundant food supply in the world.”

This announcement follows Rollins’ plan to deliver the total amount of Congressionally appropriated $30 billion in disaster assistance to farmers and ranchers this year. These programs will complement the forthcoming state block grants that USDA is working with 14 different states to develop, according to the release.

Additionally, USDA has provided more than $1 billion in emergency relief through the Emergency Livestock Relief Program to producers who suffered grazing losses due to drought or wildfires in calendar years 2023 and 2024.

USDA disaster assistance information can be found on farmers.gov, including the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool, Disaster-at-a-Glance fact sheet, Loan Assistance Tool and the FarmRaise online FSA education hub.

For information, contact a local USDA Service Center.