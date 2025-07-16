July 16, 2025
Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Matthew Lenox, Visit Northwest Illinois

By John Sahly
Matthew Lenox appears Thursday, March 16, 2023, during a Dixon board of education candidate forum at Dixon Theatre.

File photo: Matthew Lenox appears Thursday, March 16, 2023, during a Dixon board of education candidate forum at The Dixon Theatre. (Troy Taylor)

Listen to "Talk-Line: Matthew Lenox, Visit Northwest Illinois Executive Director" on Spreaker.

The TALK-LINE interview for July 15 featured Visit Northwest Illinois Executive Director Matthew Lenox discussing the recent physical moves made by the organization, relocating from Polo to the River Works complex in Dixon.

Also discussed: a preview of the upcoming annual dinner held in Rock Falls in September and a spotlight of area events in Rock Falls, Erie, and Dixon scheduled to take place between now and early August.

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.