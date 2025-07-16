July 19, 2025
Shaw Local
Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Lee County Sheriff Clay Whelan

By John Sahly
The Color Guard leads the Petunia Festival parade on July 6, 2025, in Dixon.

The Color Guard leads the Petunia Festival parade on July 6, 2025, in Dixon. (Brian Hurley)

Listen to "Talk-Line: Lee County Sheriff Clay Whelan on recent events" on Spreaker.

The TALK-LINE interview for July 16 featured Lee County Sheriff Clay Whelan looking back at services offered during the 2025 Dixon Petunia Festival and the work of multiple law enforcement agencies to handle big events.

Also, a look ahead to upcoming festivals including our county fair, a car show, and a celebration in Amboy, where the Lee County Sheriff Department’s mobile law enforcement unit will be used, back-to-school and road construction restrictions, and problems with outdoor burning.

John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.