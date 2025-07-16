Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Lee County Sheriff Clay Whelan

The Color Guard leads the Petunia Festival parade on July 6, 2025, in Dixon. (Brian Hurley)

The TALK-LINE interview for July 16 featured Lee County Sheriff Clay Whelan looking back at services offered during the 2025 Dixon Petunia Festival and the work of multiple law enforcement agencies to handle big events.

Also, a look ahead to upcoming festivals including our county fair, a car show, and a celebration in Amboy, where the Lee County Sheriff Department’s mobile law enforcement unit will be used, back-to-school and road construction restrictions, and problems with outdoor burning.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.