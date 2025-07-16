Ogle County teen gets probation for threatening to ‘shoot up’ Byron High School

The Ogle County Judicial Center is located in the 100 block of South Fifth Street in Oregon, Illinois. The building houses courtrooms as well as the offices of the Circuit Clerk, Probation, and State's Attorney. ( Earleen Hinton )

An Oregon teenager was sentenced to 24 months of probation Monday, July 14, for threatening to “shoot up” Byron High School in November.

Malakye Swanson, 18, pleaded guilty to the Class 4 felony offense of disorderly conduct (school threat) when he appeared in Ogle County Circuit Court with his attorney, Cassandra Hirth.

Swanson was charged in January with knowingly transmitting a threat of destruction of a school by saying he was “going to shoot up” Byron High School on or about Nov. 15, 2024.

On Monday, Hirth told Judge Anthony Peska that Swanson would plead guilty to the offense in exchange for a sentence of probation, negotiated through a plea agreement with the Ogle County State’s Attorney’s Office.

“We have reached a resolution,” Hirth told Peska.

In exchange for a guilty plea, Swanson received 24 months of probation with conditions that included finishing his high school education and participating with any counseling ordered by the probation department, Hirth said.

Ogle County Assistant State’s Attorney Allison Huntley agreed with the terms of the plea agreement.

Huntley told the court that Swanson drove by the high school in his pickup truck and through a microphone threatened to “shoot up” the school.

“Is there anything you would like to say?,” Peska asked Swanson.

“Nope,” replied Swanson.

Peska agreed to the terms of the plea agreement, but told Swanson he would have levied a much harsher sentence.

“I think when you threaten to ‘shoot up’ a school you should spend some time in jail,” Peska told Swanson. “But, I am not going to stand in the way of this agreement.”

Under the agreement, Swanson was sentenced to 24 months of probation with conditions that he engage in a vocational training program, an educational program or employment and provide proof he graduated from high school.

He was also ordered to participate with any counseling and assessments recommended by the probation department and not break any laws.

Swanson’s sentencing order indicates he was sentenced under the First Offender Initiative Program that allows first-time felony offenders to avoid conviction if all the conditions are met during probation.

Swanson was also ordered to pay fines and court costs of $1,224 – payable at a rate of $200 per month.

Peska told Swanson to continue with any vocational training and stay employed.

“You have an overwhelming benefit here. Do not mess it up,” Peska told Swanson.