Work begins on U.S. 30 in Lee County

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Monday, July 14, that construction on U.S. 30 in Lee County began this week.

The work zone is located west of Atkinson Road and between Interstate 88 and Illinois 26.

Work will replace a drainage culvert and will require a complete 10-day closure of U.S. 30 in the work zone. A posted detour will direct traffic to use Illinois 26 and I-88. Additional work will be done using daytime lane closures with flaggers. The project is expected to be completed by the end of August.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zone areas, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.