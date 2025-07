Whiteside County property transfers for July 7-11, 2025

Warranty deeds

Paul J Feldt to Heather J Eshelman, Laura J Hook and Brian J Feldt, two parcels in Garden Plain Township: 07-35-100-004 and 07-35-100-005, $0.

Robert J Holst Trust, and Mark D Volrath to Bryan Govani Jimenez, 903 W. Morris St., Morrison, $7,500.

Vicky Lynn Munz to Jacob E Munz, trustee, and Munz Farm Trust, five parcels in Jordan Township: 05-18-100-003, 05-18-100-004, 05-18-300-002, 05-19-100-006 and 05-19-100-007, $600,000.

Francisco J Sandoval and Manuela Olivia Parrilla Sandoval to Alejandra Sandoval and Jesus E Sandoval, 1405 11th Ave., Rock Falls, $100,000.

Virginia Sollars, Rita Wulf and Peter Martinez to Edward Fuentes and Kim Fuentes, 1203 First Ave., Sterling, $51,500.

Nu Luv Entertainment Inc to M5 Industries LLC and Theater Series, 314 First Ave., Sterling, $480,000.

Jacob L Keever to Chad Martens, 1320 16th Ave., Erie, $125,000.

Edwardo Castillo to Betty Schwirblat, 1209 Riverdale Road, Rock Falls, $83,000.

Katherine N Laubenstein to Yaritzy Millan and Fredy Uriostegui, 1711 17th Ave., Sterling, $128,000.

Benjamin L Frank and Jeanne M Frank to Christin J Roman, 505 Adams St., Prophetstown, $169,000.

Brett A Carrigan and Emalee K Carrigan to Tammi L Morthland, 506 W. Morris St., Morrison, $170,000.

Wells Fargo Bank to Secretary Of Hud, 412 W. 9th St., Sterling, $0.

Roger D Klimstra to Roger Klimstra Trust, 10851 Elston Road, Fulton, $0.

Richard A Wagner and Ilene K Wagner to Karen J Sedig and Leland E Sedig, 808A Village Lane, Sterling, $152,000.

Lucille Miller and Linda Sue Karn to Laura Kasper, 1107 W. 21st St., Rock Falls, $35,000.

Gene E Moore Sr to Courtnie Moore, 18791 Felton Road, Morrison, $0.

Anne L Blackwell, formerly known as Anne L Cutler, and Michael Blackwell to Phillip E Hubbard, 501 Grobe Road, Sterling, $116,000.

Bryan L Anton and Lori H Anton to Joseph A Segretto, 23025 Hazel Road, Sterling, $275,000.

Ronald E Pell to Brook Olson, 806 W. 19th St., Sterling, $115,000.

4d Farms Inc and 4 D Farms Inc to Loos 1052 LLC, 4208 Woodlawn Road, Sterling, $215,000.

Stalin Coronel to Cain Fullmer, 1210 W. 20th St., Rock Falls, $39,000.

Adeline Callison, now known as Adeline Spangler, to Peyton G Gibson, 108 Maple Ave., Morrison, $162,500.

John R Potter and Sandrea R Smith, now known as Sandrea R Potter, to Kimberly Mccoy, 306 Prospect St., Morrison, $198,000.

Aaron Ulrich to Mackenna L Collins and Dustin A Collins, 118 10th St., Fulton, $197,500.

Steven K Ufkin and Kathy J Ufkin to Calvin J Deetz and Jennifer L Deetz, two parcels on Habben Road: 10-16-300-002 and 10-16-300-005, $948,090.

Calynn Cook, Janlynn Druce Jones and Kenneth Druce to Paul Hanlon, 501 W. Commercial St., Lyndon, $185,000.

Robert C Hayes and Brenda S Hayes to James Marshall and Karen Marhsall, 201 Maple Lane, Fulton, $375,000.

Terri Fredricks, Rickey Fredricks and Barry S Fredricks Estate to Frank E Lilly, 18891 13th St., Fulton, $102,500.

John C Ybarra and Mary R Ybarra to John C Ybarra, trustee, Mary R Ybarra, trustee, and Ybarra Joint Trust, 2111 E. 40th St., Sterling; 507 E. 14th St., Sterling; and 2112 E. 39th St., Sterling; $0.

Kevin M Buis and Lindsay A Buis to Ernest E Huling and Dawn M Young, two parcels in Mt. Pleasant Township: 09-16-151-008 and 09-17-276-003, $0.

Deeds

Elsie J Gaither Estate to Richard A Wagner and Ilene K Wagner, 1403 E. LeFevre Road, Sterling, $120,000.

Michael A Kunde and Judith Ann K Baldwin to Kay E Fisher Trust, 2301 22nd Ave., Sterling, $251,500.

Whiteside County Clerk to Innovation Title LLC, trustee, and Trust No 25, 706 Ave. C, Rock Falls, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Scott V Lawrence and Anne E Lawrence to Lotta Wotta Farm LLC, 13135 Pleasant St., Morrison, $0.

Scott V Lawrence and Anne E Lawrence to Scott Lawrence Trust and Anne Lawrence Trust, 13135 Pleasant St., Morrison, $0.

Larry Mccormick Trust, Larry G Mccormick, trustee, and Mary R Mccormick Trust to Sterling Road District, one parcel in Sterling Township: 11-10-301-006, $0.

Mary Jane Rosenow, trustee, Mary Jane Rosenow Trust, Richard F Rosenow Jr, trustee, and Richard F Rosenow Sr Trust to Debra M Maes, 606 Rita Court, Prophetstown, $0.

Rhea J Kromrey, now known as Rhea J Butner, to Rhea J Butner and Nancy A Seyller, 507 Ash Ave., Morrison, $0.

John Paul Parker to Sandra Williamson, 2801 Walnut St., Rock Falls, $14,000.

Natalie J Moeller and Shay R Moeller to Shay R Moeller, trustee, Natalie J Moeller, trustee, and Moeller Family Trust, 28618 Rock Ridge Drive, Rock Falls, $0.

Trustees deeds

Diane L Martin Trust to Tanner Dewitt, 309 5th Ave., Sterling, $66,500.

Michael P Zurn, trustee, Karen S Zurn, trustee, and Zurn Family Trust to Brett A Carrigan and Emalee K Carrigan, 13075 Pleasant St., Morrison, $265,000.

Shannon M Richter, trustee, Herbert L Richter, trustee, and Richter Family Trust to Nathan Ray Mauren and Caitlin E Mauren, 1407 Heritage Lane, Sterling, $625,000.

Maureen Sims Trust to Vicky Ann Jones, 820 Ave. A, Rock Falls, $125,000.

Victor L Bunge Trust to Anneliese Eisenberg and Bryan Kujawa, 301 4th St., Unit 2, Fulton, $142,000.