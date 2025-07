The Judy M. Thome Memorial Scholarship was created to honor the life and legacy of Judy Thome, a beloved longtime teacher at Rock Falls High School who inspired generations of students through her passion for literature, the arts, and – most of all – people.

Kaylee Johnson and Michael Ely have been awarded this year’s Judy M. Thome Memorial Scholarships for their dedication, artistic spirit, and personal growth that embody the heart of this award and Thome’s legacy.