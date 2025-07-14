Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Lisa Wiggins on better birth outcomes

The TALK-LINE interview for July 14 featured Lee County Health Department Maternal/Child Health Director Lisa Wiggins discussing the end of the Family Case Management program in June and the start of the Better Birth Outcomes comprehensive program this month.

The Better Birth Outcomes program aims to provide pregnant and parenting clients throughout the state of Illinois with direct, comprehensive one-on-one nursing assessments and assistance to connect and engage with desired services. Also discussed: immunization news for students heading back to class in August.

