Ogle County property transfers for July 7-11, 2025

Warranty deeds

Roger L Arndt to Dawn R Furman, 953 N. 11th St., Rochelle, $108,000.

Tracy Export Inc to Brandon Pemberton and Kristen Pemberton, one parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-36-400-006, $400,000.

James C Ross and Connie M Ross to Chad V Coffey and Michelle A Coffey, 3622 W. Rock St., Dixon, $183,000.

Laura Kasper, Laura Dorta Kasper and Laura Kasper Dorta to Juan C Diaz and Sandra Reve Diaz, 2673 N. Lynnville Court, Lindenwood, $247,000.

Tj Wagner to Tim Dobbeke and Amber Dobbeke, 7661 N. Stillman Road, Stillman Valley, $256,800.

Derek Wheeler to Kip Norup and Kathryn Norup, one parcel in Marion Township: 10-08-100-012, $129,360.

Larry Ratledge and Bernice Ratledge to Linden Petre and Krystal Petre, 9746 W. Penn Corner Road, Polo, $360,000.

Armande N Vasilopoulos to Miguel Garcia Vazquez and Beatris Esparza, 215 Irene Ave., Rochelle, $137,000.

Mark Bertagni to Raymond A West and Deborah Ann West, 1988 S. Chana Road, Chana, $279,995.

Robert B Workman to Marshall Basler, 826 N. 11th St., Rochelle, $158,500.

Hre Builders LLC to Michael T Challand and Kimberly A Challand, 651 S. Regulators St., Rochelle, $327,500.

Justin Mcbride to Ernest Daugherty and Janet Daugherty, one parcel in Flagg Township: 24-08-302-012, $28,000.

Justin Zell and Crystal Zell to Patrick J Meadows and Jill A Meadows, 4977 N. Mt. Vernon Road, Forreston, $245,000.

Justin Zell and Crystal Zell to Patrick J Meadows and Jill A Meadows, 4986 N. Mt. Vernon Road, Forreston, $7,500.

Javier Orozco to Kevin Howard and Deborah Howard, one parcel in Flagg Township: 24-20-202-003, $40,000.

Rafael J Valencia to Kathleen S Powell, 815 W. 10th Ave., Rochelle, $143,000.

Grace K Timm to Amber Carmody, 310 N. 3rd St., Oregon, $220,000.

Joshua J Fransen to Hannah M Fransen and Roderick L Crawford Jr, 108 S. Broadway St., Baileyville, $95,000.

Daniel C Wiemken and Hope M Wiemken to Trevin Woodin, 311 W. Aplington St., Polo, $150,000.

James Mcguire and Kathleen Mcguire to Donald Havell and Carol Havell, 2493 W. Mud Creek Road, Mt. Morris, $267,900.

Curtis M Davids to Paul M Homman and Tammy J Homman, 10604 N. Triumph Road, Leaf River, $83,000.

Quit claim deeds

Linda K Campbell to Keith D Synder and Patricia G Snyder, 701 Plum Court, Dixon, $0.

Joshua M Wolfe to Kimberly A Wolfe, 3 E. First St., Mt. Morris, $0.

Charles B Owen to Kathy J Owen, 322 1st Light Drive, Stillman Valley, $0.

James P O’connor to O’connor Trading LLC, O’connor Trading LLC and Parula Cafe LLC, 112-114 E. Mason St., Polo, $0.

Trustees deeds

Robert Wayne Copeland, trustee, and Karen Ruth Copeland, trustee, to Robert D Carpenter and Marlys A Carpenter, 505 W Fieldstone, Mt. Morris, $230,000.

Terry L Travis, trustee, Harry A Travis Irrevocable Standby Tr0830013 and Martha R Travis Irrevocable Standby Tr0830014 to Daniel E Luepkes, 4986 N. Mt. Vernon Road, Forreston, $300,000.

Terry D Greenfield, trustee, and Denise L Greenfield Tr to Terry Greenfield, trustee, and Denise Greenfield Family Tr, one parcel in Lafayette Township: 23-04-200-010, $0.

Alojzy Czaplinski, trustee, Ewa M Czaplinski, trustee, Eva Czaplinski, and Czaplinski Home Tr1 to Mary M Bernardin, 1066 Meadow Lane, Rochelle, $252,000

Terry Blue, trustee, Carolyn M Wetzel Tr, Ronald L Wetzel, trustee, and Wayne E Wetzel Residuary Tr to Gary Wetzel, one parcel in Lafayette Township: 23-18-400-001, $440,000.

Barbara L Adams, trustee, and Kevin L & Barbara L Adams Decl Tr to Grace K Timm, 6710 E. Woodland Drive, Stillman Valley, $270,000.

Perry W Byers, trustee, and Carol A Byers Tr to Shane H Bautch and Tiffany E Bautch, 641 Harvest Drive, Byron, $356,000.

Deeds in trust

Mary F Miller and Scott P Miller to Mary F Miller, trustee, Scott P Miller, trustee, and Mary F Miller Tr, 9497 E. Scott Road, Stillman Valley, $0.

James T O’connor to James P O’connor, trustee, and James P O’connor Tr1, 415 E. Dixon St., Polo, $0.