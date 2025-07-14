Education notes: Rock Falls, Sterling students earn college degrees

Guerrero of Rock Falls graduates from Millikin University

DECATUR — Luis Guerrero of Rock Falls graduated with a degree in music education – instrumental from Millikin University.

Guerrero was one of more than 270 graduates recognized during the 2025 spring commencement ceremonies at the Kirkland Fine Arts Center on May 18, 2025.

Sterling student on Carthage College spring dean’s list

KENOSHA, Wis. — Danae Palmer of Sterling has been named to the Carthage College spring dean’s list.

Dean’s list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 12 letter-graded credits in a given semester.

Bryce Aude of Chadwick and Adam Kemp of Rochelle also were named to the list.

Two Sterling students graduate from Carthage College

KENOSHA, Wis. — Two Sterling students graduated from Carthage College, completing their degree requirements in May 2025. They include: