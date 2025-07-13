July 13, 2025
Property transfers for Lee, Whiteside and Ogle counties for June 30 to July 3, 2025

By Shaw Local News Network
Property transfers

Property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Patricia Ann Deatherage, Theresa L Odle, Terri Odle, John R Kemp, Gregory E Deatherage and Kimberly A Deatherage Veleke to David C Rodebaugh, 1417 S. College Ave., Dixon, $150,000.

Dawn Schwarz to Arbri Riska, 223 Willett Ave., Dixon, $75,000.

Tammy Sue Williams to Timothy Ellis, 904 N. First St., Ashton, $35,000.

Mark Zinnen, Thomas Zinnen, David Zinnen, Elizabeth Albert, Daniel Zinnen, Nancy Mercer and Raymond Zinnen to Nancy Mercer and Phillip Mercer, 1416 Park Lane, Dixon, $101,000.

Laura Mangrum and Willie N Mangrum to Hunter J Schultz and Morgan M Schultz, 1002 N. Hennepin, Dixon, $100,000.

Mark E Fialkowski and Doris A Fialkowski to Christine Marie Zaccaria, 123 W. Maple St., Franklin Grove, $176,000.

Alvie L Crumpton and Susan A Crumpston to Eric D Crumpton, Elizabeth F Crumpton and Elizabeth F Nicol, 208 W. Main St., Sublette, $0.

Sharon E Stehl and Sharon E Brown to Dale E Biggs and Lavon M Biggs, 1004 N. Hill Drive, Dixon, $166,000.

Sonja Owen to Sharon E Brown, 1725 W. River St., Dixon, $182,000.

John M Jacobs and Elizabeth J Jacobs to Donald H Lovett and Veronica J Lovett, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-02-18-426-022, $0.

John M Jacobs and Elizabeth J Jacobs to Bruce F Langholf II, trustee, Roasemarie Langholf, trustee, and Langholf Joint Trust, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-02-18-426-021, $0.

Sandra L Sliwa to Andreas L Klinko and Julie Klinko, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes, 13-21-12-401-041, $22,500.

Bevin A Lamb and Flavia C Lamb to David Matos and Janice Matos, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-353-010, $10,900.

Mario Sanchez and Juan Sanchez to Traci M Bale Danca and John Anthony A Danca, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-01-480-006, $50,000.

Paul Steven Schmied and Lisa Anne Cooper to Veronica Camacho, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-01-451-034, $10,000.

Joseph J Domijan to Jacqueline J Dunbar, trustee, and Jacqueline J Dunbar Revocable Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-302-018, $12,500.

Randall V Mcgill to Michael G Ahlert and Lisa A Ahlert, two parcels in May Township: 13-21-11-406-019 and 13-21-11-406-020, $29,000.

Leslie E Maghett and Michael A Maghett to Yolanda Evette Mercado, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-257-002, $25,000.

Dennis E Schnell, trustee, and Dennis E Schnell Trust to Jesse Moralis Jr and Paulette Marie Gimpel, two parcels in Woodhaven Lakes: 19-22-07-105-007 and 19-22-07-105-008, $52,500.

Dennis E Schnell, trustee, and Dennis E Schnell Trust to Jesse Moralis Jr, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 19-22-07-105-006, $15,800.

Thomas J Fitzsimmons and Lisa E Fitzsimmons to Danielle Murphy and Destiny Mcelhinney, 617 E. Morgan St., Dixon, $169,900.

Richard Sarver III to Jami L Cannell, 438 River Bluff Drive, Dixon, $302,000.

Mary A Griffin and Mary A Julian to Brian David Clinite and Tanya M Clinite, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-407-024, $26,500.

Deborah Lynn Rieck to Terri Leah Cyrocki, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-01-152-003, $42,000.

Kurt M Hejza to Olga Ramos and Angel Vazquez Mora, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes, 19-22-07-108-019; $8,500.

Deborah J Callans to Richard D Smentek Jr and Kelly A Smentek two parcels in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-426-011 and 13-21-11-426-012, $72,000.

Gary L Haenitsch to Christine Bail, 518 Third Ave., Dixon, $128,000.

Jonathan C Provo and Heather Provo to Madison Coulter, 606 N. Brinton Ave., Dixon, $230,000.

David Butterbaugh, Carol Pyle and Joanne Fredberg to Joanne Fredberg, one parcel in Palmyra Township: 16-01-23-100-010, $0.

Carolyn L Bally to Cathleen M Harvey and Randall Harvey, 1897 Sink Hollow Road, Dixon, $200,000.

Keith Hoogland Limited Partnership and Keith Hoogland to People Of The State Of Illinois Department Of Transportation, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-08-05-279-015, $300.

Nathaniel S Bates and Hannah Bates to Paul Frame, 1912 Melugins Grove Road, Rochelle, $370,000.

Warranty deeds in trust

John R Mclane and Sharon L Mclane to Charles Chamberlain, trustee, Sally Chamberlain, trustee, Peggy Ma, trustee, and Chamberlian Ma Trust, 531 Vitale St., Dixon, and 533 Vitale St., Dixon, $400,000.

Louis Gutierrez and Karin Gutierrez to Louis Gutierrez, trustee, Karin B Gutierrez, trustee, Louis Gutierrez Living Trust and Karin Gutierrez Living Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-278-025, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Donna L Hrynko to William G Hrynko and Pamela M Hrynko, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-176-003, $0.

Thomas A Pratt and Connie Pratt to Marissa Krager and Patrick Krager, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-02-19-376-007 and one parcel in Palmyra Township: 16-01-24-400-012, $0.

Brett S Nicklaus and Julie A Nicklaus to Jtni Rentals LLC, 462 Mead Road, Dixon, $0.

Lourdes Lacayo to Lourdes Lacayo Living Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-401-027, $0.

Trustees deeds

Larry G Mccormick, trustee, Larry Mccormick Living Trust and Mary R Mccormick Living Trust to Jtni Rentals LLC, 460 Mead Road, Dixon, $7,500.

Susan M Welty, trustee, and Susan M Welty Trust to Zachery Sperry, 2 S. Mason, Amboy, $89,999.

Deeds in trust

Ross D Thuente to Ross D Thuente, trustee, and Ross D Thuente Trust, two parcels in Dixon Township: 07-02-32-252-011 and 07-02-32-480-011, $0.

Sonia Oceguera to Fidelity National Title Vh25011589a, Jesus Oceguera, trustee, Sonia Oceguera, trustee, Jesus Oceguera Family Trust and Sonia Oceguera Family Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-231-020, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Mark L Henson to Elvis James Bahena, 1309 3rd Ave., Sterling, $89,000.

Angel Mendoza to Seth Williams and Jordan Williams, 1312 E. 15th St., Sterling, $119,000.

Theresa M Massa to Joel M Papineau and Penny Papineau, 6909 Wilmot Road, Erie, $220,000.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp to Qasim Ali Rajih and Mayada Malik Alshareefi, 1060 Bunker Hill Road, Albany, $98,000.

Darin Dehaan, David Dehaan, Jon Dehaan and Franklin E Dehaan to Lissett Cruz and Gumaro Cruz, one parcel on Clearwater Drive, Rock Falls, and 4103 W. Rock Falls Road, Rock Falls, $260,000.

City Of Sterling to M5 Industries LLC and Kyia Series, 1208 W. 5th St., Sterling, $0.

City Of Sterling to M5 Industries LLC and Central Series, 1009 W. 9th St., Sterling, $0.

Paul E Bartolomei to Gray Dot Properties LLC, 607 1st Ave., Sterling, $25,000.

Michael A Meier to Klocke Building Rental Co., 613 W. 4th St., Sterling, $75,000.

Matthew G Harrison and Christine L Harrison to Karen Depotter, 309 11th Ave., Sterling, $155,000.

Michelle Young to Mercedes E Mancera, 202 11th Ave., Sterling, $146,500.

Michael J Brearton to Vaughn F Maxfield and Martina J Maxfield, 308 N. Jackson St., $7,000.

Ronald P Cook and Sandra L Feldberg to Abby Cox, 1804 11th Ave., Sterling, $139,900.

Cynthia Mckinley to Ryan M Rieger and Kathleen A Rieger, 910 St. Joseph St., Sterling, $185,000.

Charlene Denise Mclain to Jonathan C Provo, 20532 Pilgrim Road, Chadwick, $250,000.

Maria G Gonzalez to Arthur Dean Suplee III and Bryn Marie Suplee, 412 E. 5th St., Rock Falls, $175,000.

Devan Richard Kuhlemier and Addyson Mae Kuhlemier, formerly known as Addyson Mae Bales, to Adam S Meenen, 219 Ave. B, Rock Falls, $87,000.

Gary Blazier to Phillip A Gerbitz and Patricia M Gerbitz, 600 E. 7th St., Rock Falls, $170,000.

Rex Young to Douglas B Knochenmus, one parcel on Cordova Road, Erie: 19-03-400-003, $0.

Kelcie Wallen, formerly known as Kelcie Haeffner, to Natalia Sanchez Hickman, 709 4th Ave., Sterling, $65,000.

James P Helms to Properties 815 LLC, one parcel on Buell Road, Sterling: 05-17-276-006; $86,000.

Norma L Porter to Matthew Stanley Megli and Lydia Ferne Near, 29650 Grennan Road, Rock Falls, $355,000.

Luann Meyer to Anna Jayne Meltzer, Konner W S Conklen and Konner Ws Conklen, 2215 Deets Road, Sterling, $130,000.

Gloria J Sproul, trustee, Gloria J Sproul Trust, and David H Sproul Trust to Samuel D Twining, 1005 Ave. G, Sterling, $105,000.

Anthony P Noto to Michael J Salvaggio Jr and Alice L Salvaggio, 304 1/2 W. 7th St., Sterling, $26,500.

Ronald E Christian and Susan V Christian to Ronald E Christian Trust and Susan V Christian Trust, 8581 Star Road, Erie, $0.

City Of Sterling to Bradi D Schrader, 2106 E. 7th St., Sterling, $0.

Randall Houzenga to Nathan E Dykema, one parcel on 22nd Avenue, Fulton: 01-33-130-005, $22,000.

Deeds

Steven M Belha and Michelle K Belha to Michelle K Belha Trust and Steven M Belha Trust, one parcel in Ustick Township, 02-12-300-007; and two parcels in Clyde Township: 03-17-300-001 and 03-18-400-005, $0.

Steven M Belha and Michelle K Belha to Michelle K Belha Trust and Steven M Belha Trust, one parcel in Ustick Township: 02-02-400-007, $0.

Terrance M Hoehn and Ruth M Hoehn to Ruth M Hoehn Family Trust and Terrance M Hoehn Family Trust, 16210 Strawberry Road, Morrison, $0.

Robert D Hewes to Robert D Hewes Trust, 13235 Blackhawk Road, Prophetstown, $0.

Charles J Hamstra and Judith K Hamstra to Charles J Hamstra Trust and Judith K Hamstra Trust, two parcels in Albany Township: 06-36-200-00 and 12-01-200-002; eight parcels in Garden Plain Township: 07-31-200-004; 07-31-300-001; 07-31-300-002, 07-31-300-003, 07-31-300-006, 07-31-400-002, 07-32-100-005 and 07-32-300-001; and two parcels in Newton Township: 13-06-100-005 and 13-06-200-001, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Beverly A Winn to Beverly A Winn Trust, 23705 Moline Road, Sterling, $0.

Robert E Marruffo to Mauro P Marruffo Jr, one parcel in Sterling Township: 11-20-408-005, $0.

Brandon G Schmidt to Brandon Schmidt and Jacob Schmidt, 13554 Treva Drive, Morrison, $0.

Bridget L Eyrich to Scott A Eyrich, 515 E. Knox St., Morrison, $0.

Ernest K Cook and Calynn M Cook to Spectra Investment Group LLC, 405 E. 5th Ave., Lyndon, $0.

Paul M Naftzger to Paul M Naftzger and Karen K Naftzger, 14131 Ufkin Road, Albany, $0.

City Of Sterling to Anthony P Noto, 304 1/2 W. 7th St., Sterling, $0.

Susan E Farthing to Anthony A Farthing and Andrew M Farthing, 18138 Covell Road, Morrison, $0.

Angel Chino and Tammy Chino to Angel Chino and Tammy Chino, 407 1/2 W. 8th St., Sterling; 806 Ave. E, Sterling; and 1304 Sinnissippi Park Road, Sterling, $0.

Tammy L Ravel and Robert L Ravel to Tammy L Ravel Trust, one parcel in Ustick Township: 02-14-200-001, $0.

Trustees deeds

Jeffrey V Amport, trustee; Kiersten R Amport, trustee; and Mga Joint Trust to Kenneth J Arnold Trust and Jandy R Arnold Trust, 12822 Lawrence Road, Sterling, $437,500.

Douglas J Coppotelli Trust to Kaylie Matera, 2100 Steven St., Rock Falls, $133,000.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co, trustee; Trust No 23405 and The Land Trust Company, trustee, to The Egidi Group II LLC, one parcel in Sterling Township: 11-14-301-009, $0.

Nancy K Munson Trust to Evan M Ernst and Hannah C Kehl, 308 W. 2nd Ave., Lyndon, $224,900.

David R Lyon Trust and Nadine Lyon Trust to Lyon Legacy Acres LLC, seven parcels in Prophetstown Township: 15-35-400-001, 15-35-400-002, 15-35-400-003, 21-01-100-005, 21-01-200-002, 21-02-200-003 and 21-02-400-002, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Kenkath Enterprises LLC to William B Weaver, 7298 W. Edgewood Road, Polo $250,000.

William H Rice Jr and Sandra Lee Rice to Robert L Ravel Tr; Robert L Ravel, trustee; Tammy L Ravel, trustee; and Tammy L Ravel Tr; 2690 W. Pines Road, Oregon, and one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-07-176-006; $622,000.

Cynthia J Weil and Robert T Weil to Brenna E Murphy, 402 E. Hill St., Mt. Morris, $88,000.

Donald H Dewall to Scott Brown, 106 N. 3rd Ave., Forreston, $39,000.

Tanya Shenberger to Logan M Dyson, 208 S. 2nd Ave., Forreston, $141,500.

Eric S Moutray and Kathleen J Moutray to Edler Farm LLC, 7767 N. Kylewood Dr, Stillman Valley, $390,000.

Tanya Lynn Shenberger to Logan M Dyson, 206 S. 2nd Ave., Forreston, $500.

Shawn Wyckstandt and Sally Wyckstandt to Martin Acevedo Ramos, 903 S. Division Ave., Polo, $32,500.

Valerie J Pickel to Caid Chenoweth, 101 N. Hastings Ave., Oregon $94,000.

Shauna Ferguson and Joseph Russo Jr to Melissa Coyne, 8561 Verde Court, Byron, $249,900.

Aj Homes LLC to Zachary Koltunchik, 210 W. North St., Polo, $145,000.

Cale W Faber to Diana Castaneda and Salvador Castaneda, 2943 Hwy 251 N., Rochelle, $215,000.

Brian Joshua Downing and Shannon M Downing to Jeanine Truschke, 5890 S. IL Rte 2, Oregon, $160,000.

Robert Nasca to Gabriel Groebner and Taylor Groebner, 205 West St., Monroe Center, $122,000.

Cory J Myers and Nicole L Myers to Joshua Bernardin, 1170 Clifton Terrace, Rochelle, $292,000.

Warranty deeds in trust

Joseph F Balice and Syliva M Balice to Joseph F Balice, trustee; Sylvia M Balice, trustee; and Balice Family Tr; 6594 E. IL Rte 72, Stillman Valley; $0.

Cynthia A Zumdahl to Cynthia A Zumdahl, trustee; and Cynthia A Zumdahl Tr, 4 S. Hill St., Forreston, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Brandie J Johnson to Matthew B Lesher, 132 E. Third St., Byron, $0.

Mick Heath, Stephanie A Heath and Stephanie Rudolphi to Mick Heath, 10290 W. Oregon Trail Road, Polo, $0.

Lindsey K Truner to Samuel D Gendusa and Lindsey R Gendusa, 103 Hickory Ln, Dixon, $0.

German Fonseca to Blacktower Group Llc Protected Series 1, 101 S. 5th Ave., Forreston, $0.

Quit claim trust deeds

Douglas J Wetzel and Richard Devine to Douglas J Wetzel, trustee; Richard M Devine, trustee; and Wetzel-Devine Family Tr, 311 N. 3rd St., Oregon, $0.

Trustees deeds

Stacey Lynn Williams, trustee; and Fridge Hubert Declaration Rev Tr2005 to Ramos Properties LLC, 213 Jeffrey Ave., Hillcrest, $78,000.

Barry A Engelkes, trustee; Kristy K Engelkes, trustee; and Mpe Tr602 to Michael Maurice Humphrey Sr and Jamie Humphrey, 7298 E Vista Dr, Stillman Valley, $313,000.

Wendy L Stabenow, trustee; Kenneth C Ludewig, trustee; and Barbara R Ludewig General Tr to Woosung Investments LLC, 1007. S. Division, Ave., Polo, $250,000.

Susan Book, trustee; and Ruth E Gaston Trrg698 to Kupugani LLC, one parcel in Maryland Township: 03-21-300-014, $0.

Deeds in trust

Richard S Knutson to Richard S Knutson, trustee; and Richard S Knutson Tr; 14360 W. Goose Hollow Road, Polo, $0.

Kupugani LLC to Chicago Title Land Trust Company, trustee; Chicago Title Land Trust Company Tr8002347939, Land Trust Company Trustee and Land Trust Company Tr8002347939, one parcel in Maryland Township: 03-20-400-001; 6903 W. White Eagle Road, Leaf River; 6903 W. White Eagle Road, Leaf River; and one parcel in Maryland Township: 03-21-300-014, $1,700,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois