Property transfers for Lee, Whiteside and Ogle counties for June 30 to July 3, 2025

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Patricia Ann Deatherage, Theresa L Odle, Terri Odle, John R Kemp, Gregory E Deatherage and Kimberly A Deatherage Veleke to David C Rodebaugh, 1417 S. College Ave., Dixon, $150,000.

Dawn Schwarz to Arbri Riska, 223 Willett Ave., Dixon, $75,000.

Tammy Sue Williams to Timothy Ellis, 904 N. First St., Ashton, $35,000.

Mark Zinnen, Thomas Zinnen, David Zinnen, Elizabeth Albert, Daniel Zinnen, Nancy Mercer and Raymond Zinnen to Nancy Mercer and Phillip Mercer, 1416 Park Lane, Dixon, $101,000.

Laura Mangrum and Willie N Mangrum to Hunter J Schultz and Morgan M Schultz, 1002 N. Hennepin, Dixon, $100,000.

Mark E Fialkowski and Doris A Fialkowski to Christine Marie Zaccaria, 123 W. Maple St., Franklin Grove, $176,000.

Alvie L Crumpton and Susan A Crumpston to Eric D Crumpton, Elizabeth F Crumpton and Elizabeth F Nicol, 208 W. Main St., Sublette, $0.

Sharon E Stehl and Sharon E Brown to Dale E Biggs and Lavon M Biggs, 1004 N. Hill Drive, Dixon, $166,000.

Sonja Owen to Sharon E Brown, 1725 W. River St., Dixon, $182,000.

John M Jacobs and Elizabeth J Jacobs to Donald H Lovett and Veronica J Lovett, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-02-18-426-022, $0.

John M Jacobs and Elizabeth J Jacobs to Bruce F Langholf II, trustee, Roasemarie Langholf, trustee, and Langholf Joint Trust, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-02-18-426-021, $0.

Sandra L Sliwa to Andreas L Klinko and Julie Klinko, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes, 13-21-12-401-041, $22,500.

Bevin A Lamb and Flavia C Lamb to David Matos and Janice Matos, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-353-010, $10,900.

Mario Sanchez and Juan Sanchez to Traci M Bale Danca and John Anthony A Danca, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-01-480-006, $50,000.

Paul Steven Schmied and Lisa Anne Cooper to Veronica Camacho, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-01-451-034, $10,000.

Joseph J Domijan to Jacqueline J Dunbar, trustee, and Jacqueline J Dunbar Revocable Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-302-018, $12,500.

Randall V Mcgill to Michael G Ahlert and Lisa A Ahlert, two parcels in May Township: 13-21-11-406-019 and 13-21-11-406-020, $29,000.

Leslie E Maghett and Michael A Maghett to Yolanda Evette Mercado, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-257-002, $25,000.

Dennis E Schnell, trustee, and Dennis E Schnell Trust to Jesse Moralis Jr and Paulette Marie Gimpel, two parcels in Woodhaven Lakes: 19-22-07-105-007 and 19-22-07-105-008, $52,500.

Dennis E Schnell, trustee, and Dennis E Schnell Trust to Jesse Moralis Jr, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 19-22-07-105-006, $15,800.

Thomas J Fitzsimmons and Lisa E Fitzsimmons to Danielle Murphy and Destiny Mcelhinney, 617 E. Morgan St., Dixon, $169,900.

Richard Sarver III to Jami L Cannell, 438 River Bluff Drive, Dixon, $302,000.

Mary A Griffin and Mary A Julian to Brian David Clinite and Tanya M Clinite, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-407-024, $26,500.

Deborah Lynn Rieck to Terri Leah Cyrocki, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-01-152-003, $42,000.

Kurt M Hejza to Olga Ramos and Angel Vazquez Mora, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes, 19-22-07-108-019; $8,500.

Deborah J Callans to Richard D Smentek Jr and Kelly A Smentek two parcels in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-426-011 and 13-21-11-426-012, $72,000.

Gary L Haenitsch to Christine Bail, 518 Third Ave., Dixon, $128,000.

Jonathan C Provo and Heather Provo to Madison Coulter, 606 N. Brinton Ave., Dixon, $230,000.

David Butterbaugh, Carol Pyle and Joanne Fredberg to Joanne Fredberg, one parcel in Palmyra Township: 16-01-23-100-010, $0.

Carolyn L Bally to Cathleen M Harvey and Randall Harvey, 1897 Sink Hollow Road, Dixon, $200,000.

Keith Hoogland Limited Partnership and Keith Hoogland to People Of The State Of Illinois Department Of Transportation, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-08-05-279-015, $300.

Nathaniel S Bates and Hannah Bates to Paul Frame, 1912 Melugins Grove Road, Rochelle, $370,000.

Warranty deeds in trust

John R Mclane and Sharon L Mclane to Charles Chamberlain, trustee, Sally Chamberlain, trustee, Peggy Ma, trustee, and Chamberlian Ma Trust, 531 Vitale St., Dixon, and 533 Vitale St., Dixon, $400,000.

Louis Gutierrez and Karin Gutierrez to Louis Gutierrez, trustee, Karin B Gutierrez, trustee, Louis Gutierrez Living Trust and Karin Gutierrez Living Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-278-025, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Donna L Hrynko to William G Hrynko and Pamela M Hrynko, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-176-003, $0.

Thomas A Pratt and Connie Pratt to Marissa Krager and Patrick Krager, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-02-19-376-007 and one parcel in Palmyra Township: 16-01-24-400-012, $0.

Brett S Nicklaus and Julie A Nicklaus to Jtni Rentals LLC, 462 Mead Road, Dixon, $0.

Lourdes Lacayo to Lourdes Lacayo Living Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-401-027, $0.

Trustees deeds

Larry G Mccormick, trustee, Larry Mccormick Living Trust and Mary R Mccormick Living Trust to Jtni Rentals LLC, 460 Mead Road, Dixon, $7,500.

Susan M Welty, trustee, and Susan M Welty Trust to Zachery Sperry, 2 S. Mason, Amboy, $89,999.

Deeds in trust

Ross D Thuente to Ross D Thuente, trustee, and Ross D Thuente Trust, two parcels in Dixon Township: 07-02-32-252-011 and 07-02-32-480-011, $0.

Sonia Oceguera to Fidelity National Title Vh25011589a, Jesus Oceguera, trustee, Sonia Oceguera, trustee, Jesus Oceguera Family Trust and Sonia Oceguera Family Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-231-020, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Mark L Henson to Elvis James Bahena, 1309 3rd Ave., Sterling, $89,000.

Angel Mendoza to Seth Williams and Jordan Williams, 1312 E. 15th St., Sterling, $119,000.

Theresa M Massa to Joel M Papineau and Penny Papineau, 6909 Wilmot Road, Erie, $220,000.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp to Qasim Ali Rajih and Mayada Malik Alshareefi, 1060 Bunker Hill Road, Albany, $98,000.

Darin Dehaan, David Dehaan, Jon Dehaan and Franklin E Dehaan to Lissett Cruz and Gumaro Cruz, one parcel on Clearwater Drive, Rock Falls, and 4103 W. Rock Falls Road, Rock Falls, $260,000.

City Of Sterling to M5 Industries LLC and Kyia Series, 1208 W. 5th St., Sterling, $0.

City Of Sterling to M5 Industries LLC and Central Series, 1009 W. 9th St., Sterling, $0.

Paul E Bartolomei to Gray Dot Properties LLC, 607 1st Ave., Sterling, $25,000.

Michael A Meier to Klocke Building Rental Co., 613 W. 4th St., Sterling, $75,000.

Matthew G Harrison and Christine L Harrison to Karen Depotter, 309 11th Ave., Sterling, $155,000.

Michelle Young to Mercedes E Mancera, 202 11th Ave., Sterling, $146,500.

Michael J Brearton to Vaughn F Maxfield and Martina J Maxfield, 308 N. Jackson St., $7,000.

Ronald P Cook and Sandra L Feldberg to Abby Cox, 1804 11th Ave., Sterling, $139,900.

Cynthia Mckinley to Ryan M Rieger and Kathleen A Rieger, 910 St. Joseph St., Sterling, $185,000.

Charlene Denise Mclain to Jonathan C Provo, 20532 Pilgrim Road, Chadwick, $250,000.

Maria G Gonzalez to Arthur Dean Suplee III and Bryn Marie Suplee, 412 E. 5th St., Rock Falls, $175,000.

Devan Richard Kuhlemier and Addyson Mae Kuhlemier, formerly known as Addyson Mae Bales, to Adam S Meenen, 219 Ave. B, Rock Falls, $87,000.

Gary Blazier to Phillip A Gerbitz and Patricia M Gerbitz, 600 E. 7th St., Rock Falls, $170,000.

Rex Young to Douglas B Knochenmus, one parcel on Cordova Road, Erie: 19-03-400-003, $0.

Kelcie Wallen, formerly known as Kelcie Haeffner, to Natalia Sanchez Hickman, 709 4th Ave., Sterling, $65,000.

James P Helms to Properties 815 LLC, one parcel on Buell Road, Sterling: 05-17-276-006; $86,000.

Norma L Porter to Matthew Stanley Megli and Lydia Ferne Near, 29650 Grennan Road, Rock Falls, $355,000.

Luann Meyer to Anna Jayne Meltzer, Konner W S Conklen and Konner Ws Conklen, 2215 Deets Road, Sterling, $130,000.

Gloria J Sproul, trustee, Gloria J Sproul Trust, and David H Sproul Trust to Samuel D Twining, 1005 Ave. G, Sterling, $105,000.

Anthony P Noto to Michael J Salvaggio Jr and Alice L Salvaggio, 304 1/2 W. 7th St., Sterling, $26,500.

Ronald E Christian and Susan V Christian to Ronald E Christian Trust and Susan V Christian Trust, 8581 Star Road, Erie, $0.

City Of Sterling to Bradi D Schrader, 2106 E. 7th St., Sterling, $0.

Randall Houzenga to Nathan E Dykema, one parcel on 22nd Avenue, Fulton: 01-33-130-005, $22,000.

Deeds

Steven M Belha and Michelle K Belha to Michelle K Belha Trust and Steven M Belha Trust, one parcel in Ustick Township, 02-12-300-007; and two parcels in Clyde Township: 03-17-300-001 and 03-18-400-005, $0.

Steven M Belha and Michelle K Belha to Michelle K Belha Trust and Steven M Belha Trust, one parcel in Ustick Township: 02-02-400-007, $0.

Terrance M Hoehn and Ruth M Hoehn to Ruth M Hoehn Family Trust and Terrance M Hoehn Family Trust, 16210 Strawberry Road, Morrison, $0.

Robert D Hewes to Robert D Hewes Trust, 13235 Blackhawk Road, Prophetstown, $0.

Charles J Hamstra and Judith K Hamstra to Charles J Hamstra Trust and Judith K Hamstra Trust, two parcels in Albany Township: 06-36-200-00 and 12-01-200-002; eight parcels in Garden Plain Township: 07-31-200-004; 07-31-300-001; 07-31-300-002, 07-31-300-003, 07-31-300-006, 07-31-400-002, 07-32-100-005 and 07-32-300-001; and two parcels in Newton Township: 13-06-100-005 and 13-06-200-001, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Beverly A Winn to Beverly A Winn Trust, 23705 Moline Road, Sterling, $0.

Robert E Marruffo to Mauro P Marruffo Jr, one parcel in Sterling Township: 11-20-408-005, $0.

Brandon G Schmidt to Brandon Schmidt and Jacob Schmidt, 13554 Treva Drive, Morrison, $0.

Bridget L Eyrich to Scott A Eyrich, 515 E. Knox St., Morrison, $0.

Ernest K Cook and Calynn M Cook to Spectra Investment Group LLC, 405 E. 5th Ave., Lyndon, $0.

Paul M Naftzger to Paul M Naftzger and Karen K Naftzger, 14131 Ufkin Road, Albany, $0.

City Of Sterling to Anthony P Noto, 304 1/2 W. 7th St., Sterling, $0.

Susan E Farthing to Anthony A Farthing and Andrew M Farthing, 18138 Covell Road, Morrison, $0.

Angel Chino and Tammy Chino to Angel Chino and Tammy Chino, 407 1/2 W. 8th St., Sterling; 806 Ave. E, Sterling; and 1304 Sinnissippi Park Road, Sterling, $0.

Tammy L Ravel and Robert L Ravel to Tammy L Ravel Trust, one parcel in Ustick Township: 02-14-200-001, $0.

Trustees deeds

Jeffrey V Amport, trustee; Kiersten R Amport, trustee; and Mga Joint Trust to Kenneth J Arnold Trust and Jandy R Arnold Trust, 12822 Lawrence Road, Sterling, $437,500.

Douglas J Coppotelli Trust to Kaylie Matera, 2100 Steven St., Rock Falls, $133,000.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co, trustee; Trust No 23405 and The Land Trust Company, trustee, to The Egidi Group II LLC, one parcel in Sterling Township: 11-14-301-009, $0.

Nancy K Munson Trust to Evan M Ernst and Hannah C Kehl, 308 W. 2nd Ave., Lyndon, $224,900.

David R Lyon Trust and Nadine Lyon Trust to Lyon Legacy Acres LLC, seven parcels in Prophetstown Township: 15-35-400-001, 15-35-400-002, 15-35-400-003, 21-01-100-005, 21-01-200-002, 21-02-200-003 and 21-02-400-002, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Kenkath Enterprises LLC to William B Weaver, 7298 W. Edgewood Road, Polo $250,000.

William H Rice Jr and Sandra Lee Rice to Robert L Ravel Tr; Robert L Ravel, trustee; Tammy L Ravel, trustee; and Tammy L Ravel Tr; 2690 W. Pines Road, Oregon, and one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-07-176-006; $622,000.

Cynthia J Weil and Robert T Weil to Brenna E Murphy, 402 E. Hill St., Mt. Morris, $88,000.

Donald H Dewall to Scott Brown, 106 N. 3rd Ave., Forreston, $39,000.

Tanya Shenberger to Logan M Dyson, 208 S. 2nd Ave., Forreston, $141,500.

Eric S Moutray and Kathleen J Moutray to Edler Farm LLC, 7767 N. Kylewood Dr, Stillman Valley, $390,000.

Tanya Lynn Shenberger to Logan M Dyson, 206 S. 2nd Ave., Forreston, $500.

Shawn Wyckstandt and Sally Wyckstandt to Martin Acevedo Ramos, 903 S. Division Ave., Polo, $32,500.

Valerie J Pickel to Caid Chenoweth, 101 N. Hastings Ave., Oregon $94,000.

Shauna Ferguson and Joseph Russo Jr to Melissa Coyne, 8561 Verde Court, Byron, $249,900.

Aj Homes LLC to Zachary Koltunchik, 210 W. North St., Polo, $145,000.

Cale W Faber to Diana Castaneda and Salvador Castaneda, 2943 Hwy 251 N., Rochelle, $215,000.

Brian Joshua Downing and Shannon M Downing to Jeanine Truschke, 5890 S. IL Rte 2, Oregon, $160,000.

Robert Nasca to Gabriel Groebner and Taylor Groebner, 205 West St., Monroe Center, $122,000.

Cory J Myers and Nicole L Myers to Joshua Bernardin, 1170 Clifton Terrace, Rochelle, $292,000.

Warranty deeds in trust

Joseph F Balice and Syliva M Balice to Joseph F Balice, trustee; Sylvia M Balice, trustee; and Balice Family Tr; 6594 E. IL Rte 72, Stillman Valley; $0.

Cynthia A Zumdahl to Cynthia A Zumdahl, trustee; and Cynthia A Zumdahl Tr, 4 S. Hill St., Forreston, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Brandie J Johnson to Matthew B Lesher, 132 E. Third St., Byron, $0.

Mick Heath, Stephanie A Heath and Stephanie Rudolphi to Mick Heath, 10290 W. Oregon Trail Road, Polo, $0.

Lindsey K Truner to Samuel D Gendusa and Lindsey R Gendusa, 103 Hickory Ln, Dixon, $0.

German Fonseca to Blacktower Group Llc Protected Series 1, 101 S. 5th Ave., Forreston, $0.

Quit claim trust deeds

Douglas J Wetzel and Richard Devine to Douglas J Wetzel, trustee; Richard M Devine, trustee; and Wetzel-Devine Family Tr, 311 N. 3rd St., Oregon, $0.

Trustees deeds

Stacey Lynn Williams, trustee; and Fridge Hubert Declaration Rev Tr2005 to Ramos Properties LLC, 213 Jeffrey Ave., Hillcrest, $78,000.

Barry A Engelkes, trustee; Kristy K Engelkes, trustee; and Mpe Tr602 to Michael Maurice Humphrey Sr and Jamie Humphrey, 7298 E Vista Dr, Stillman Valley, $313,000.

Wendy L Stabenow, trustee; Kenneth C Ludewig, trustee; and Barbara R Ludewig General Tr to Woosung Investments LLC, 1007. S. Division, Ave., Polo, $250,000.

Susan Book, trustee; and Ruth E Gaston Trrg698 to Kupugani LLC, one parcel in Maryland Township: 03-21-300-014, $0.

Deeds in trust

Richard S Knutson to Richard S Knutson, trustee; and Richard S Knutson Tr; 14360 W. Goose Hollow Road, Polo, $0.

Kupugani LLC to Chicago Title Land Trust Company, trustee; Chicago Title Land Trust Company Tr8002347939, Land Trust Company Trustee and Land Trust Company Tr8002347939, one parcel in Maryland Township: 03-20-400-001; 6903 W. White Eagle Road, Leaf River; 6903 W. White Eagle Road, Leaf River; and one parcel in Maryland Township: 03-21-300-014, $1,700,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office