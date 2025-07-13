Get on the map! Fulton citywide garage sales are Aug. 8-9

Fulton’s City-Wide Yard Sales are Friday and Saturday, Aug. 8-9 (Image provided by City of Fulton)

It’s time to get on the map for Fulton’s citywide yard sales.

This year’s event will be Friday, Aug. 8, and Saturday, Aug. 9, with most sales running from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other sales times also will be listed on the map.

Registration forms to get on the official map are available at City Hall, 415 11th Ave. in Fulton, at the front entrance by the ATM.

Forms also can be downloaded and printed from the city’s website, cityoffulton.us, or from the city of Fulton’s facebook page at Facebook.com/VisitFulton.

There is a $10 fee per address to be placed on the map, which includes the location of your sale and a sign with a metal stand. All proceeds will be used to promote Fulton tourism.

To be included on the map, forms must be completed and returned with cash or a check by the end of the business day Wednesday, July 30. Checks should be made out to the city of Fulton.

Forms can be dropped off at City Hall or in the utility billing drop box on the west side of the building in an envelope. Confirmation emails will be sent.

Signs may be picked up at City Hall from 8 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 4, and 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5.

Maps will be available at businesses throughout Fulton beginning Tuesday, Aug. 5.

For more information, call 815-589-2616 or email toriwade@cityoffulton.us.