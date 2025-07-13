Dixon’s Katie Drew wins 102nd Ladies Lincoln Highway golf tournament

Katie Drew of Timber Creek drives off of the tee on #6 Friday, July 11, 2025, during the 102nd annual Ladies Lincoln Highway golf tournament at Timber Creek Golf Club in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

Katie Drew won this weekend’s 102nd Ladies Lincoln Highway golf tournament in style.

Wrapping up her second individual title in three years, the Dixon graduate sunk a long putt on the 18th hole of her home course to a round of applause at Timber Creek Golf Club.

“To make one in front of everybody and kind of cap off the weekend, that was really fun, really special,” Drew said. “It was a fun weekend, a hot weekend and I’m excited for next year.”

Drew, a sophomore at Sauk Valley Community College, helped the Timber Creek women win a third straight team title with a +87 two-day total in the best-against-bogey format. Kishwaukee was second at +50. Drew was individual runner-up last year.

Also scoring for Timber Creek were Reese Dambman (+16), Patty Head (+16), Kristie Pultorak (+11), Nikki Masini (+4) and Barb Curia (+8). Timber Creek’s Mimi Boysen (+2) was the winner of the over-65 flight.

Drew said she had high expectations with the tournament on the team’s home course. She and Timber Creek delivered. Alayna Brandt (+25) of Prairie View took second overall.

“The last few years we’ve been putting up good scores,” Drew said of Timber Creek. “We were only up a couple heading into the day, and then we end up winning by nearly 40 points. Everybody came together and played well, and it’s fun to be a part of such a good team.”

Timber Creek has become the team to beat after Kishwaukee had a run of Lincoln Highway titles.

“I think we kind of have a target on our back heading into it,” Drew said. “That’s good. It’s good to have a little bit of pressure and something to work for every year.”

Drew says she isn’t playing her best golf right now, but it got the job done this weekend.

“My driver is a little bit sporadic, and my irons aren’t very good,” she said. “Out here, playing from the ladies tees, so I’m going driver, wedge a lot. I was able to be in position.

“I made a lot of good putts and never three-putted really.”

Dambman, who is entering her senior year at Dixon, was playing in her first Lincoln Highway.

“I was really glad she came out,” Drew said. “She was a big help to our team and put up a big score for us.”

Drew is gearing up for her sophomore year of playing golf with the Sauk Valley men’s team while studying nursing.

Dambman said it was great to reconnect with Drew.

“I played with her all through high school until she graduated, so it was really fun,” she said. “It was just great to be back and be teammates again.”

Dambman said it was a learning experience playing in a different setting and format. She finished as runner-up to Kishwaukee’s Jan Nissen (+19) in the second flight.

“I just tried to do my best,” Dambman said. “I knew that my team would have my back and I just wanted to help them out any way I could.”

Dambman, a two-time state qualifier, is getting set for the start of the high school golf season next month.

“I’m really excited,” she said. “It’s my senior year so I just want to come out there and have fun. Hopefully my team goes far this year so we can continue to play together.”

Reese Dambman of Timber Creek drives on #5 Friday, July 11, 2025, during the 102nd annual Ladies Lincoln Highway golf tournament at Timber Creek Golf Club in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

102 Ladies Lincoln Highway results

Team standings (best against bogey): 1. Timber Creek +87; 2. Kishwaukee +50; 3. Deer Valley +37; 4. Prairie View +23; 5. Lake Carroll -12; 6. Shady Oaks -21; 7. Indian Oaks -22; 8. Prophet Hills -40; 9. Sunset -45.

Overall winner: Katie Drew +32

Runner-up: Alayna Brandt +25

Flight 1 winner, runner up: Kim Kester +23, Ava Hackman +15

Flight 2: Jan Nissen +19, Reese Dambman +16

Flight 3: Patty Head +16, Donna Martin +12

Flight 4: Kristie Pultorak +11, Madison Thatcher +5

Flight 5: Nikki Masini +4, Trina Kotulek -1

Flight 6: Mimi Boysen +2, Debbie Brue -3

Flight 7: Barb Curia +8, Karen Anderson +6

Flight 8: Denise Oberle +2, Donna Pfleeger 0