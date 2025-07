Bluegrass Express will perform at Sterling’s Abiding Word Church at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 19. Admission is free, and all are invited to attend. The church is located at 806 E. Lynn Blvd. A free-will offering will be collected.

Bluegrass Express was formed in 1980 by the father-son team of Gary and Greg Underwood and has performed extensively ever since. Collectively, they have more than a dozen studio recordings to their credit.

For information, call Abiding Word Church at 815-626-1827.